Gazprom Neft increases production of low-sulphur marine fuels
Gazprom Neft is expanding its production and sale of MARPOL-compliant environmentally-friendly marine fuels — the company’s Omsk Refinery having been producing a new 0.5 percent low-sulphur fuel since January 2020.
RME-180
Sales of environmentally-friendly marine fuels are undertaken by Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker, operator of the Gazprom Neft bunkering business. The first consignment of this environmentally-friendly fuel was undertaken onboard the Italian Ice Point tanker by a Gazpromneft-Omsk bunkering vessel.
Gazprom Neft is gradually implementing a comprehensive, integrated programme on the technological development of its refineries, targeted at increasing the production of ultra-environmentally-friendly oil products, and increasing refining depth. Modernisation projects mean the company can respond to changes in the market quickly, respond to industry challenges successfully, and increase efficiency, throughout the entire value chain. Implementing the refinery modernisation programme and improving Gazprom Neft’s bunkering and logistics infrastructure means we can supply our clients with environmentally-friendly marine fuels meeting the latest international standards.
Anatoly Cherner Deputy CEO for Logistics, Processing and Sales (Downstream), Gazprom Neft
Gazprom Neft’s portfolio currently includes petroleum products for all kinds of marine engines and shipping zones. The Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery has been producing an environmentally-friendly marine fuel, to its own unique formulation, since 2017. This fuel has a sulphur-content of less than 0.1 percent, and is designed for use within SECA navigation zones. Gazprom Neft launched a hybrid marine fuel, with a sulphur content of less than 0.5 percent, in December 2019 in anticipation of MARPOL-2020 standards coming into force. Total supplies of Gazprom Neft environmentally-friendly marine fuels could exceed 1.5 million tonnes in 2020.
In addition to this Gazprom Neft also offers high-tech marine lubricants for engines running on ultra-low-sulphur fuels. This own-brand marine lubricant, Gazpromneft Ocean, is fully compliant with the latest MARPOL requirements, is approved by leading international marine equipment manufacturers, and is currently available at more than 200 ports worldwide.
Designed for two-stroke and four-stroke engines, RME-180
MARPOL — the “International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships”. An amendment to the main treaty (convention) in early 2015 introduced a further regulation governing the permissible amount of sulphur in marine fuels used in vessels covering Sulphur Emission Control Areas (SECA, covering shipping zones including the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the English Channel, where vessels are required to switch to low-sulphur fuels). With effect from 1 January 2020 the requirements of the MARPOL Convention forbidding the use of fuels with sulphur content above 0.5 percent are introduced for throughout international navigation.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.