Global Range Hood Market to Generate Revenues of over $82 billion by 2025 - Market Research by Arizton

Range Hood Market Overview 2025

The global range hood market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Range Hood Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2019−2025.

Global Range Hood Market - Key Highlights:

1. Integrated range hoods was the largest segment in 2019 owing to the lack of kitchen space in most of the households in APAC and Latin America which is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% by 2025.

2. The ducted chimneys are preferred over ductless due to the increased exhausting feature which is expected to post an incremental sale of over 50 million units during the forecast period.

3. The range hoods with medium suction power is expected to remain as the dominant segment as it is suited for kitchens in countries like India. They are also preferred in commercial kitchens for the powerful suction capacity which is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% by 2025.

4. The residential application is expected to account for more than 50% of the total unit shipments by 2025.

5. The rise in number of modular kitchens and the stringent government regulations in hotels and QSR’s have enabled the surge in adoption of range hoods in the past decade.

6. APAC is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Range Hood Market Report - Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by installation, application, suction capacities, ventilation, distribution, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 42 other vendors

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the range hood market during the forecast period:

Rise in QSR and Hotels

Expanding Nuclear Families & Rising Women Employment

High Awareness of Benefits of Cooking Hood

Growth of IoT in Kitchen Appliances

Increase in Energy-efficient Smart Appliances



The study considers the present scenario of the global range hood market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Vendors

HARMAN International

Business Overview

Major Product Offerings

Key Strengths

Key Strategies

Key Opportunities

Vent-A-Hood

BROAN

Haier

Midea

Other Vendors

SMEG

Company Overview

Product Offerings

Faber

VATTI

Fagor

Carysil

Sunflame

IFB

Glen

Kutchina

Pigeon

Prestige

KAFF

BrightFlame

Cosmo

Firebird

AKDY

EKON

Winflo

Zuhne

Hindware

Prima

Eden

Elba

Eurodomo

Pureflames

Maytag

Amana

Miele

Thermador

Zephyr

Wolf

Viking

BSH

GE

KitchenAid

Cata

Panasonic

Samsung

Electrolux

Siemens

Novy

Market Segmentation by Installation

Integrated

Wall-mounted

Island

Downdraft

Market Segmentation by Ventilation

Duct

Ductless

Market Segmentation by Suction Capacities

Low

Moderate

High

Market Segmentation by Application

Commercial

Residential

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Offline

Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Germany

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

North America

US

Canada

MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

