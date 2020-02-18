Interview with German Space Situational Awareness Centre released ahead of Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

Exclusive Interview with Michel Bulte, NL Liaison at the German Space Situational Awareness Centre GSSAC, Ministry of Defence, has been released.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 will return to London on the 29th and 30th April to explore key situational awareness challenges in an increasingly contested, congested and competitive space.SMi Group are pleased to announce that they have released an exclusive interview with conference speaker Major Michel Bulte, NL Liaison at the German Space Situational Awareness Centre GSSAC, Ministry of Defence.Here is a snapshot of what was discussed in the interview:How has satellite miniaturisation impacted decisions around optical and radar detection capability development?“Together with THALES Netherlands we keep trying to get maximum performance out of the SMART-L MM radar. The first sensor is placed at its operational location and testing will start. Keep in mind that the primary role is Air Defence so it has to be best of both worlds but the results so far were promising. Using L-band in conjunction with miniaturisation of satellites is far from ideal so in future we might need to think of something else. The FOTOS II project (using scientific residu data of the MASCARA project, an exo-planet search project of NLD universities, to detect and do initial (short arc) orbit determination) is now focusing on objects with higher magnitude values.”Space weather remains a key issue for holistic domain awareness; where are there opportunity areas to enhance our models with this intelligence?“The importance of Space Weather is recognized but the number of experts within our Joint METOC Group (JMG) is small. For the Armed Forces they provide a SpWx dashboard with daily forecasts. To prevent being dependant of the US SpWx Training of the 557th WW at Offutt AB, a SpWx Course for METOC personnel is developed with the Space Environment Service in Belgium (SIDC). Together with our civilian national weather prediction agency (KNMI) a national SpWx Dashboard platform is in development. Our Technical Demonstrator Satellite, BRIK II, contains a Languir probe developed by the University of Oslo which will produce data we will try to analyse. This might contribute to better models in forecasting.”To read the full interview, visit: http://www.military-space.com/EINpr5 Michel Bulte will be speaking on day one of the conference to present “Update on RNLAF Space Activities,” which will cover:• Current SSA projects: radar & optical detection• BRIK-II – status of the RNLAF technical demonstrator nano-satellite• Ambition of the RNLAF Space BranchThe last early bird saving of £100 is available until the 28th February. Interested parties are encouraged to register as places are highly limited at: http://www.military-space.com/EINpr5 --END—Military Space Situational Awareness 202029-30 April 2020, London, UKGold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic SolutionsSponsors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, Numerica Corporation, PlaneWave InstrumentsFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



