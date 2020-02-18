Girikon Inc. Announces the Inauguration of its New Office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Office

BANGALORE , KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girikon – A professional Salesforce consulting, implementation and development services organization proudly announces the opening of its new office in Whitefield, Bengaluru. This move was dictated by company’s phenomenal growth over the past few years combined with investments in new initiatives. The new office space is functional and is designed to help businesses accelerate their adoption of cloud-based CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system for streamlining their business processes and meeting their business objectives quickly.

The decision to open an office in Whitefield, Bengaluru – one of the major IT hubs was a logical step in their business growth strategy and is expected to strengthen their service capabilities in the fast-growing Indian market. “Since, the new facility is located in proximity to some of the leading technology organizations, it will provide us access to large pool of skilled personnel, which we can use to fuel the growth of our Salesforce practice” said Alankar Anibha, Founding Partner & Director, Girikon Inc.

Equipped with modern audio/visual technology and other advanced infrastructural facilities, Girikon’s newest office space is designed to promote collaboration among cross-functional teams, global teams and the broader team of around………. Girikonites. Apart from this, the new office space also includes several ad-hoc meeting lounges, wellness room, and a gymnasium.

With organizations continuously looking out for new and better ways to connect with their customers in today’s competitive business landscape, Girikon strives to improve their Salesforce practice by re-imagining business models. The new office space brings together business and IT across several disciplines thereby transforming it into a technology-oriented ideation space for creating meaningful solutions leveraging the power of Salesforce.

Girikon - a reputed Salesforce consulting, implementation and development company offers wide array of end-to-end services to clients across different industry verticals. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and with footprints across UK, Australia (Melbourne), the company is looking forward to strengthen its presence in the promising Indian market. The opening of its new office in Bengaluru is the testimony to the same. As a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, the company caters to the needs of its clients through reliable services. Boasting a team of seasoned Salesforce Architects, Consultants, Developers, and Administrators, the company has to its credit some major certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 27001, Microsoft Silver Application Development Partner, Oracle gold partner etc. Over the years, the company has emerged as a preferred partner of choice for organizations of all sizes i.e. from small and medium enterprises to Fortune 500 companies by providing them with robust and scalable solution while ensuring data security, quality compliance, and other important parameters.



