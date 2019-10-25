Girikon Official Sponsor of Dreamforce 2019

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girikon - A reputed name in the Salesforce consulting, implementation and development space proudly announces its participation in the Salesforce’s forthcoming flagship event – Dreamforce’19, as an official sponsor. The four day long grand technology event, which is scheduled to be held between November 19th till November 22nd in San Francisco, CA will bring together industry pioneers, thought leaders, executive leaders, and thousands of trailblazers who are striving to build an impactful relationship with their customers.

With over 170,000 attendees already registered, the mega event provides a perfect platform for trailblazers to connect and learn with thousands of like-minded Salesforce partners and product experts. With more than 2,700 sessions & workshops scheduled along with 50+ visionary keynotes, attendees will get the opportunity to interact with and learn from experts. Apart from this, attendees can also look forward to live demos, hands-on training, networking opportunities, and discounted certification exams. In other words, the event offers attendees with everything they require to accelerate their transformation into a customer centric company.

Since, the past 5 years, Girikon has been an active participant at the Dreamforce event. This year Girikon will mark its presence in Dreamforce 2019 as a sponsor. The company’s certified team of Salesforce consultants will be available onsite to resolve queries regarding their innovative products and solutions through live product demos and interactive sessions. As a Dreamforce sponsor, Girikon strives to help attendees in growing their businesses, accelerating results and evangelizing customer success.

“Participating in Dreamforce has always been an incredible experience for us. We are more than thrilled to be participating in Dreamforce 2019 as we have moved on to the next level of becoming sponsors rather than mere participants. Sponsoring this grand event will help us connect with a huge number of prospects while generate ROI, which several marketing initiatives fail to provide” – said Alankar Anibha, Founding Partner & Director, Girikon Inc.

If you are actively considering their product or willing to understand how they can benefit your business, there couldn’t be a better time to connect with Salesforce experts at Girikon than the mega Dreamforce event. All you need to do is share a request to book a meeting and they will be glad to assist you.

About Girikon:

Girikon is a professional Salesforce consulting, implementation and development services company based out in Phoenix, Arizona with presence across India and Australia. As a Salesforce Silver Consulting partner, we strive to deliver quality products and services to our global clientele. Boasting a team of 150+ certified and seasoned Salesforce Architects, Developers, Consultants, and Administrators, Girikon has catered to businesses of all sizes including small and medium enterprises to Fortune 500 companies. The company also works with its Partner Success Managers for developing expertise on latest offerings from their technology partners including MuleSoft, Salesforce Einstein, Commerce Cloud etc. so that our customers can leverage the platform to its full potential.

With some major certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 27001, Oracle gold partner, Microsoft Silver Application Development Partner etc. in their kitty, the company ensures quality compliance, data security and other important parameters while developing robust and scalable solution for their clients.



