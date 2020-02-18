NATIONAL HEMP BOOT CAMP COMES TO DES MOINES, IOWA ON FEBRUARY 29

Farmers can tap into America’s fast-growing hemp and CBD industry at this one-day workshop

Would-be hemp leaders have an amazing opportunity to master the aspects of the emerging and recently legal hemp industry and better understand this soon-to-be major American agricultural crop.” — Jeffrey Friedland

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FC Global Events is continuing its series of 2020 Hemp Boot Camps in key agricultural states throughout the U.S., to educate interested entrepreneurs and growers on the fast-growing hemp and CBD industries.

The next stop of the Boot Camp tour is a one-day intensive session that will be held at the Embassy Suites Downtown in Des Moines, Iowa from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

These workshops are geared toward farmers and entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the business of growing hemp and diversifying their crop offerings. Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Global and Boot Camp instructor, helps attendees obtain the tools and knowledge to succeed in America's newest agricultural industry.

“Hemp had an important role in America’s history and now modern farmers are interested in learning how they too, can process, produce and market this crop, said Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Global Events and leader of the Hemp Boot Camps. “Would-be hemp leaders have an amazing opportunity to master the business and agricultural aspects of the emerging and recently legal hemp industry and better understand this soon-to-be major American agricultural crop.”

The one-day Hemp Boot Camp covers the following topics:

Hemp Crop 101: Seeds, clones, fiber, biomass, fertilizer, pesticides, mandated testing, harvesting, decortication, and watering needs. The difference in cultivars for growing hemp for seeds, fiber, or CBD.

Business Opportunity: The market for fiber, hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, and CBD is projected to reach $10.6B in annual sales by 2025. We'll explore the economic future and share how to capitalize on this industry within a strategic five-year timeline.

Rules & Regulations: Federal and state legal status of hemp, and how to comply with regulations regarding registration, transportation, and sale of hemp and hemp derivatives (including seeds, hemp, seed oil, fiber, and CBD).

CBD Category Potential: The production and sale of food, beverages, nutritional supplements and cosmetic products that include hemp seed oil or CBD.

American Industrial Demand: Hemp fiber and its uses for construction, animal feed, manufacturing, biofuel, fiber for fabric and clothing, alcoholic beverages, rope, pulp, and paper.

Continental breakfast and lunch are included. Admission prices start at $175 and seats can be purchased at www.hempbootcamps.com.

About the Hemp Boot Camps 2020 National Tour

Hemp Boot Camps are sponsored by FC Global Events, a subsidiary of FC Global Strategies.

They are held in key agricultural states throughout the United States where the growing and processing of hemp is legal at the state level or likely to be legal in the near future. The 2020 national tour schedule of upcoming Hemp Boot Camps continue to the following cities:

Saturday, March 14, 2020 - Wichita, Kansas

Saturday, March 28, 2020 - Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday, April 4, 2019 - Springfield, Illinois​​

Saturday, April 25, 2020 - Columbia, Missouri

Detailed information regarding Hemp Boot Camps and registration information is available at www.HempBootCamps.com.

About FC Global Events

Hemp Boot Camps are sponsored by FC Global Events, a subsidiary of FC Global Strategies. FC Global Strategies provides services and programs to early-stage, and entrepreneurial growth-oriented companies in the US and globally. The firm’s primary focus is on the cannabis, hemp, CBD, renewable energy, and technology sectors. FC Global Strategies publishes FC INSIGHTS, videos and articles providing news, commentaries and most importantly opinions on the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries. FC Global Strategies also publishes its FC Global’s State Hemp and CBD Tracker, which provides current information regarding state regulations affecting the hemp and CBD industries. FC Global Strategies is headed by Jeffrey Friedland, the author of Marijuana: The World’s Most Misunderstood Plant, which is available in print and Kindle editions on Amazon.com.

Event Contact

Jeffrey Friedland, CEO

Hemp Boot Camps

Tel. +1 303 478 4887

Email jeffrey@hempbootcamps.com

Website: www.hempbootcamps.com

Media/PR

Send inquiries to media@hempbootcamps.com

(Press passes are available for select and approved media)







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.