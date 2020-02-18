Every Girl Wins Institute Establishes March 13th as International Every Girl Wins Day

Dr. Christine Kozachuk Founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute Dr. Kozachuk Speaking at Woman of Influence Awards Topeka Kansas Brainstorming Classroom at Every Girl Wins Institute

Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute, has established March 13th as International Every Girl Wins Day

I believe that the International Every Girl Wins Day will not only create a global awareness of the challenges facing girls, but will inspire girls to fulfill their destinies” — Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute, has established March 13th as International Every Girl Wins Day. On that day people from around the world will stand together with all females for freedom and equal opportunity. It was created to inspire the world to accept all females as an equal; to stand as one to celebrate their most significant asset, being females.Facts about girls around the world, Only 6 countries give women equal legal work rights as men.The World Bank’s recent measured gender discrimination in 187 countries. It found that only 6 countries scored full marks on eight indicators, from receiving a pension to freedom of movement, influencing economic decisions women make during their careers. A typical economy only gives women three-quarters the rights of men in the measured areas.Educational Inequity, from a global perspective, one of the biggest challenges facing women is educational inequality. Despite the many gains of modern feminist movements many still believe that women are less worthy of the same educational opportunities afforded to men.33,000 girls become child brides every day. Globally, 12 million girls each year get married before the age of 18, roughly 33,000 every day, or one every two seconds. There are some 650 million women alive today who were child brides. The reasons behind it vary between communities, but it’s often because girls are not valued as highly as boys and marrying them off at a young age transfers the ‘economic burden’ to another family. The International Every Girl Wins Day will be celebrated around the world in several countries through talks, lectures, calling or sending letters of encouragement to the females in our lives. There will be special events occurring both here in the USA as well as other countries.Dr. Christine Kozachuk states, “I believe that the International Every Girl Wins Day will not only create a global awareness of the challenges facing girls, but will inspire girls to fulfill their destinies”.The Every Girl Wins Institute Mission is to inspire and educate the world to accept all women as an equal and to help women create the life they deserve through support, education and guidance. The Every Girl Wins Institute provides life skill programs for women around the world. Their experts help them rewrite the definition of their lives through our customized winning life skill programs.The Every Girl Wins Institute was created based on the life skills and observations of women of the world from the founder. What she has experienced is the beliefs of women are holding them back from creating the life they deserve. Over and over again, she would hear women talk about not being confident enough or worthy enough because of certain circumstances that have happened in their lives.The founder herself had also experienced the same things in her own life from childhood poverty, being a child bride with three children by the time she was eighteen. Having been abused physically, mentally, emotionally, and sexually, she understands suffering and feeling unworthy. She never let that stop her from winning and creating the life she deserved.As a women’s life skills expert she is here to show all women of the world, they also can succeed and overcome any self-doubting obstacle in their way. Through the founder's life experiences she has created a winning program to give all women a voice to create the life they deserve just as she has done in her own life.Dr. Christine Kozachuk is a World Civility Ambassador, International Speaker, International Award Recipient, Entrepreneur and Author.Dr. Kozachuk owns multiple successful businesses including RC Mobile Truck Repair Services for more than twenty-four years, Every Girl Wins Institute that helps women rewrite the definition of their lives and Co-Host of The Real Business Women Of Charlotte. Dr. Kozachuk was the managing director of Charlotte’s International eWomenNetwork-ing group for over two years. She successfully opened and operated two fitness studios, Pink Ice Ladies Fitness Center and Fit N Free for Life in which she not only ran the studios but instructed and encouraged every client.Dr. Kozachuk has served on the board of Home4Me for over two years. Home4Me provides our teens and young adults in foster care with guidance, mentoring and encouragement at the time in their lives when they need it most.Dr. Kozachuk has been honored to have received the following awards.2010 Give First Share Always by eWomenNetwork2017 Share my voice by Black Belt Speakers2017 Leverage Leader by eWomenNetwork2018 Women Add Value by iChange Nations2018 Leadership by iChange Nations2018 Voice of Change by iChange Nations2019 World Civility award by iChange Nations2019 Susan M Gibson Golden Microphone by Black Belt Speakers2019 Vernet A. Joseph Productive Global Agent of Change by iChange Nations2020 The Power of Collaboration Lifetime Achievement Award by Global Visionary Publishing2020 Creator of Greatness Award by Greatness University2020 I Change Nations Professor Patrick Businge Greatness AwardDr. Kozachuk has written and co-authored several books and a Mp3How Can I Create the Life I Deserve? (K.N.O.C.K. Formula)Live Your Best Life-Walk by FaithLetters of Love, Dear Loved OneThe Chronicles of The Chosen-Living Life by DesignDo It Yourself Podcast-Step by Step Guide for BeginnersMeditation MpFreeing Yourself from The Chains of The PastDr. Christine Kozachuk’s initiative mission, Every Girl Wins Institute was approved on December 6, 2019 for a national proclaimed day on March 13th called International Every Girl Wins Day. On that day we stand together for freedom and equal opportunity for all females of the world.Dr. Kozachuk is working with associates, affiliates and sponsors to make the first annual international Every Girl Wins Day a day that touches and impacts girls around the world.For more information about the International Every Girl Wins Day or how to be involved go to www.internationaleverygirlwinsday.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.