THC-Free CBD Oil Products For Veterans Made From High-Quality, GMO-Free Hemp

Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil

Patriot Supreme’s US-made THC-free CBD oil helps veterans and non-veterans alike regain their lives by providing fast, efficient pain relief.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Supreme, a veteran-owned CBD company, is providing Americans with high-quality THC free CBD oil products for tackling physical and psychological trauma which can be induced by military service. According to the brand, it takes great care in extracting and processing CBD oil from all-natural, American grown hemp, making it one of the safest and most beneficial products on the market.Patriot Supreme chooses to extract its CBD oil from hemp rather than medical marijuana with the purpose of keeping THC levels below 0.3%. Products with low THC levels alleviate pain without the mind-altering effects that are often associated with other cannabis products. Patriot Supreme's veteran owned CBD oil products are ideal for individuals seeking pain management that may conflict with their employer's workplace regulations.Justin Elenburg, the founder of Patriot Supreme, believes in the power of hemp and says, "Using CBD oil can provide the numerous health benefits that medical marijuana does but without that 'high' feeling. This makes it less controversial and more versatile for both the user and the community."George Martinez, a satisfied Patriot Supreme customer, was looking for that very solution. "I'm here today because I found this really cool product that actually works. Ernesto recommended a product and I mentioned to him that I worked for the railroad so it couldn't show up in a test. And that's when he said it was triple-tested, he told me about the guarantee," he said."Patriot Supreme's oils contain 85% active CBD by weight, making them more effective than other CBD products. The manufacturing process uses CO2 to convert biomass into distillate and isolate. This ensures the highest quality industrial hemp-derived phytocannabinoids with low THC levels," Elenburg says.For more information about Patriot Supreme's CBD oil products, visit its official website.###



