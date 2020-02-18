Serial Entrepreneur Evan Morgenstein launches Newest Company, Celebrity Trending 10

First of its kind digital site will provide celebrity talent buyers insights into who is hot when deciding on booking celebrity talent

We are building a celebrity business information and booking ecosystem like no other...My goal is to establish the foremost search engine for talent bookers and buyers looking to hire celebrities.” — Evan Morgenstein

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity expert Evan Morgenstein has created another dynamic digital Company which tracks hot celebrities that are trending and assists buyers in acquiring the celebrity at Celebrity Trending 10 ( www.celebritytrending10.com ). Watch the animated video that Morgenstein scripted and directed with the help of an incredibly talented global agency. Morgenstein has been hired by various companies to assisting in booking some of the biggest names in the celebrity talent business, including Magic Johnson, Gary Vaynerchuk, Steve Wozniak, Peyton Manning, Danica Patrick, Joe Montana, Kris Jenner, social media star Jen Selter, iconic band Earth, Wind and Fire, Olympic icons Dara Torres, Mark Spitz, Caitlyn Jenner and many other iconic stars of sports, pop culture, business and social media to name a few. Celebrity Trending 10 was loosely modeled after Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood or even TMZ, but focuses on the “business of Celebrities”, not the news and gossip.The vision behind Celebrity Trending 10 (CT10) was Morgenstein’s, “I have worked with hundreds of speakers bureaus, middlemen and agents in this business. And the advice most give their clients or employers is not bad. But it was time to have an industry standard for judging what celebrities are hot across multiple categories, weekly. CT10 provides the latest trending news and insights on celebrities, speakers and/or pop culture icons that really move the needle". Morgenstein sees an opportunity to become the largest portal for celebrity news and information from a business perspective, “We are building a celebrity business information and booking ecosystem like no other. We already own over 10,000 celebrity talent buyers that proactively contacted one of my companies for information and consultation” says Morgenstein.Morgenstein has booked over $80,000,000 worth of talent deals since he started back in 1995. With the advantage of generating incredibly fresh and unique content, CT10 will be a favorite of search engines, talent buyers and corporations through its expert SEO writers. Morgenstein sees CT10 as more of a technology and content play than a consulting or talent booking service, “We are a news gathering and editorial agency. My goal is to establish the foremost search engine for talent bookers and buyers looking to hire celebrities, famous people and experts for motivational speeches, personal appearances, PR campaigns, social media events, celebrity endorsements, and entrepreneurial partnerships with celebrities and influencers which is a massively growing piece of the booking industry. I want to fill a niche in the industry. Today this service is free. But as an example IMDB and Celebrity Access are not. Their “data” is static and stale before they even publish it. I see this being a for fee service in the next 18-24 months. Our proof of concept is happening every day”.CT10 hard launches this week and will keep adding new content, list stories and press releases that are trending, creating the Company’s own CT10 Trending 10s across all of the site's tracked categories ( https://www.celebritytrending10.com/category/hot-celebs/ ) . The Company is reaching out to speakers bureaus and talent agencies who want to provide exclusive content and trending news about their clients. CT10’s team of exclusive expert SEO writers will continue to post world-class content about the business of celebrity from multiple angles serving a wide spectrum of corporate clients. The company is a portal for talent buyers in a very unique and data driven way. Morgenstein will be featured in the Company’s first digital ad campaign launching later this month.For more information about partnering with CT10, contact Christina Brennan christina@celebexperts.com or Evan Morgenstein via Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/evanmorgenstein/ or visit the website www.celebritytrending10.com

