CompanionLink Launches Plugin Replacement for Outlook Customer Manager

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has launched DejaOffice PC CRM for Outlook, a Plugin replacement for Microsoft’s discontinued Outlook Customer Manager. Both products feature Company records, Deals, Follow Ups, Email History, and Task management. Both products feature integrated Android and iPhone apps, but with DejaOffice those apps include onboard data so you can use them even when out of cell service range. The CompanionLink product also features multi-user scheduling, shared Contact lists, colored categories, and private records. DejaOffice PC CRM for Outlook is Affordably priced at $99.95 one-time-price for single-user and $199.95 for 5 users ($40 per user).

“At a small business, everyone shares in handling customer calls,” says Wayland Bruns, CEO at CompanionLink. “People in the office can easily schedule field technicians, new customers can be transmitted to phones, and consolidated reports can summarize the day’s activities. Turn your Outlook Email into Team Action with DejaOffice. Your organization will get the agility to respond quickly, and you will know that items are completed.

DejaOffice data is stored on-premise, and also on each respective Android and iPhone. This makes DejaOffice the only CRM tool that can work offline on PC, Android and iPhone. If your small business takes you into rural areas or out of broadband range, you will still be able to add, change and follow up with your customers. This also means your data is secure and not being shared with marketing firms like Google and Facebook. DejaOffice features encrypted databases, security and privacy in a way that is impossible for cloud-based solutions. On the PC, DejaOffice data files are a standard format so custom modules and add-ons can be created for automated tasks. An Outlook CRM Add-In version is also available.

DejaOffice PC CRM Pro sells as a 5-user license for $199. 95, or $40 per user one-time price. Each user can have a unique login and can password their login. Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes can be assigned to a co-worker or unassigned and visible to everyone. Any user can see their own Calendar, or can view all Calendars. When a Contact or Event is private, only the logged in user will see it. It is still synchronized to their Phone but not to anyone else’s device.

DejaOffice is sold with an optional RunStart setup with data transfer for $49, or Premium Support for $129. Both services allow a tech to log in your computer and set things up exactly as you need. It is very common for CompanionLink technicians to set your office up by importing from discontinued products like Business Contact Manager. DejaOffice PC CRM is easy to install and very fast. A typical setup and import of 5000 contacts and five-user calendar can be done in less than an hour.

About DejaOffice

DejaOffice is created by CompanionLink® Software, Inc. a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has released DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink also white-labels their software, supporting branded PC and Mobile Apps that synchronize Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks from Outlook to Web. Founded in 1987 CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www. dejaoffice.com.

