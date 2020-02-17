Attorney Gov Hutchinson of California Association of REALTORS Lectures at “YHSGR” Advanced RBID Master Class

Los Angeles’s leading real estate office “Your Home Sold Guaranteed” recently held at “3-Day Advanced RBID Master Class”. In an exciting development Attorney Gov Hutchinson was a special guest speaker, deliver wildly valuable knowledge to attendees.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In most things in life one sure way to improve is to study under a master. Real estate, especially in the dynamic city of Los Angeles, California, is no exception. The good news is Los Angeles-based leaders in the area “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”, founder and led by the ultra-driven and motivated Rudy Lira Kusuma, is doing everything to make his realtor team the best-of-the-best. In that spirit, Kusuma recently held for his co-workers a special “3-Day Advanced RBID Master Class”, with a very special guest speaker Attorney Gov Hutchinson of the California Association of Realtors.

“Your greatness is limited only by the investments you make in yourself”. “These investments are the ones that will stay with you for life and always have a massive ‘return’ for those who make the effort. Rudy Kusuma and Your Home Sold Guaranteed know this.

The office is one of the top real estate efforts in the extended Los Angeles area. They buy and sell both residential and commercial properties.

Gov Hutchinson is the Assistant General Counsel of the California Association of REALTORS. Gov has been with C.A.R. since 1985 and manages C.A.R.'s Member Legal Services Program in Los Angeles. Giving realtors advice in all aspects of real estate law. He shared this wisdom and more at the recent conference.

For more information be sure to visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteedInc.com.





