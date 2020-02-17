L.A.’s Leading YHSGR Delivers “3-day Advanced RBID Master Class” Allowing Agents to Invest in Themselves

Your Home Sold Guaranteed are known for providing clients with the best in homes and their team with the best in opportunities. This was recently made even more clear with their “3-Day Advanced RBID Master Class” held successfully.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s many real estate agents and companies active, especially in a place like Los Angeles, California, where there is both opportunity and competition. Helping work hard to give his team every advantage possible is Rudy Lira Kusuma Kusuma, founder of “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” who are known for being masters of the ins and outs of buying and selling local real estate, while always remaining positive and ethical. In exciting news, in an effort to keep all of the team caught up with the latest skills, Your Home Sold Guaranteed recently held a “ Certified Three-Day Advanced RBID Master Class”. The office is the exclusive managing broker for RBID properties so this certainly opens a big door that would otherwise be closed.

“We invest in our people even more than we do in our company and this philosophy has never let me down,” remarked Rudy who is always exploding with energy. “I think passing this class will help many of our team take things to levels they only dreamed of before.”

WHAT IS RBID HOMES?

RBID HOMES Properties Include Foreclosures, Bank Owned Properties, Builder Closeouts, Corporate Owned Homes, Divorce Sales, Property Exchanges, Distress Sales and other highly motivated sellers.

WHY CHOOSE RBID HOMES?

RBID HOMES have been certified by industry experts to be the best deals and the best homes available on the market today.

ONE:

Some RBID HOMESs come with a Warranty against defects! Some Buyers receive a FREE 12 month Home Owners Warranty protecting them against mechanical defects.

TWO:

Hassle Free Bid Process! Buying an RBID HOMES home is easy and hassle free. Through a unique and hassle free bid process, the home buyer has ample time to preview the property, make any inspections, initiate any and all proper due diligence and secure the property under contract for a smooth on time closing.

HOW DOES "RBID HOMES" WORK?

All interested buyers submit a bid, prior to the bid deadline. All bids received prior to that time will be reviewed by the Seller and responded to according to the offer, terms and deadlines. All bids submitted must be on a Realtor Board Approved Purchase and Sale Agreement. All amendments and exhibits must also be submitted with the bid on Realtor Board Approved forms.

If the "RBID HOMES" property is being listed as active in the local MLS as well as advertised as available on this web site, then the property is available for bids. Please be aware that multiple offers may be submitted. Total number of bids as well as any offer terms will not be disclosed.

Make your bid on this website before the bid deadline to the listed agent. If you do not receive a confirmation of receipt of your offer from the agent, please contact them directly by phone or email.

If you would like to receive a seller’s property disclosure or you have any questions about an "RBID HOMES" property, please fill contact the real estate agent representing the property. You will find contact information for the agent on each property page. Your request is sent to the agent directly. Pricing and terms of any bid/offer to purchase are subject to Seller’s approval.

RBID Homes have been certified by industry experts to be the best deals and the best homes available on the market today. Properties Include Foreclosures, Bank Owned Properties, Builder Closeouts, Corporate Owned Homes, Divorce Sales, Property Exchanges, Distress Sales and other highly motivated sellers.

Free list of RBID Homes with maps and pics that match your home buying criteria - CALL 626-789-0159.

RBID Homes online tour -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgKLL7bWz-Q&list=PL2nW2KgVbjt67l6iswFcz4J4YidG3ojT-



Your Home Sold Guaranteed cover the extended Los Angeles-area and buy and sell both residential and commercial properties. Details of Rudy’s highly developed system that puts customers first and ensures win-win deals can be found on the company’s information-packed website.

For more information be sure to visit www.yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.