Edenred Commuter Benefits™ has been recognized nationally as one of the Best Workplaces for Commuters in 2020

Edenred Commuter Benefits™ is among a select group of workplaces in the US that have achieved the Best Workplaces for Commuters National Standard of Excellence.

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edenred Commuter Benefits™ is among a select group of workplaces in the United States that have achieved the Best Workplace for Commuters National Standard of Excellence by providing an array of commuter benefits, resulting in at least 14 percent of their employee base not driving alone to work within a 12-month period.Edenred Commuter Benefits offers employees several commuter benefits options, including:- Company provided transit subsidy of $75 per month- Free Shuttle Service from local train station to the office- Free Parking- Guaranteed Ride Home programEd Fleischmann, CEO of Edenred Commuter Benefits, said “We are extremely proud about our progressive commuter benefit program that saves employees time, money and stress. Our benefits give us a competitive edge in employee recruitment and retention while helping reduce traffic congestion and negative environmental impact. Our goal has always been and continues to be the expansion of the value that commuter benefit programs bring to employers and employees nationwide.”The Best Workplaces for Commuters program offers designated organizations access to a range of support services to assess and promote non-driving commuting of employees, including organizational assessment and implementation tool-kits, web-based tools and webinars, staff training, and information exchange.Julie Bond, Program Manager of Best Workplace for Commuters, said “The companies on this list understand the importance and impact commuter benefits have on their employees and the value they bring to the environment. Excellent commuter benefit programs reward these companies not just with a national designation, but buoys workplace productivity, customer loyalty and brand recognition in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”▬▬Commuter benefits allow employees, through their employer, to spend up to $270 a month tax-free for commuter related transit and/or parking costs, either as an employer-paid fringe benefit or a pre-tax deduction.In addition to savings, the benefit helps employers retain and attract employees, improve employee morale, and encourage transit use which helps to reduce traffic congestion.Edenred Commuter Benefits’ mission is to make tax-free commuter benefits an essential part of employee benefits packages nationwide.With our premier solution offerings, including a nationwide commuter benefits program for employers, and a private label program for third party administrators, Edenred Commuter Benefits can provide a one-stop total solution experience.We serve more than 12,000 employers representing over 1.9 million employees, including many Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies. We also maintain partnerships with over 50 national third-party administrators, more than 350 transit agencies, hundreds of bike shops, and over 5,000 parking locations.You can learn more about Edenred Commuter Benefits by visiting www.commuterbenefits.com . Follow Edenred Commuter Benefits on Twitter: www.twitter.com/commuterbenefit Edenred is the everyday companion for people at work. Its leading intermediation platform connects 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants via 830,000 corporate clients, across 46 countries. Thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed 2.5 billion specific purpose payment transactions in 2018, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards, and representing nearly €30 billion in business volume.Edenred’s 10,000 staff are driven by a commitment to improving employees’ quality of life, increasing companies’ efficiency and boosting merchants’ revenues. They achieve this through three business lines:- Employee Benefits (food, meals, well-being, leisure, culture and human services)- Fleet & Mobility Solutions (fuel, tolls, maintenance and business travel)- Complementary solutions, including Corporate Payment Services (virtual payment cards, identified wire transfers and supplier payments), Incentive & Rewards (gift cards and platforms, and incentive programs), and Public Social Programs.Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and MSCI Europe.For more information: www.edenred.com The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.Best Workplaces for Commuters is the national authority on recognizing and assisting workplaces that provide exceptional commuter benefits to employees. More than a recognition program, the Best Workplaces for Commuters program provides support needed to create and sustain an employer-provided commuter benefit program, including online assessment tools, advisory services, case studies, tool-kits, web-based tools, webinars and training. Best Workplaces for Commuters represents over 350 workplaces with Best Workplaces for Commuters designation representing over 2,000,000 employees. The Best Workplaces for Commuters program is managed by the Center for Urban Transportation Research (CUTR) at the University of South Florida with support from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). ( http://www.bestworkplaces.org/ The Center for Urban Transportation Research (CUTR) at the University of South Florida, established in 1988, is an internationally recognized resource for policymakers, transportation professionals and the public. CUTR provides high quality, objective expertise in the form of insightful research, in-depth policy analysis, comprehensive training and education and effective technical assistance that translates directly into benefits for CUTR’s project sponsors. CUTR’s faculty of 49 full-time researchers and 75 students, combines academic knowledge and extensive “real world” experience in developing innovative, implementable solutions for all modes of transportation. The multidisciplinary research faculty includes experts in economics, planning, engineering, public policy and geography. CUTR logs nearly $20 million per year in expenditures through contracts and grants to support its research, education, training and technical assistance missions. In 2019, CUTR was competitively selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation as the university to oversee the National Institute of Congestion Reduction. ( https://www.cutr.usf.edu/



