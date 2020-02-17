Transplant Diagnostics Market to Generate Revenues of around $2 billion by 2025 - Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Transplant Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2019−2025.

This research report on the global transplant diagnostics market covers sizing and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights by product (instruments & software and consumables & test kits), application (diagnostic and research), technology (molecular and non-molecular), transplantation type (solid organ and soft tissue), end-users (standard reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research & academic Institutes), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA)

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The global transplant diagnostics market is growing at a steady rate, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. The high demand for molecular diagnostic tests and the availability of technologically advanced devices with favorable patient demographics are mainly contributing to the high demand for transplant diagnostics devices. Ongoing technological advancements and innovations witnessed in the development of new genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic biomarkers, especially in the molecular segment, can provide personalized management for transplantation and can detect rejection episodes and infections early, thereby improving the patient outcomes and success rate.



Global Transplant Diagnostics: Key Highlights

• The global transplant diagnostics market is moderately competitive and characterized by the presence of a few market players offering reagents & consumables and instruments & software for transplasnt diagnostics.

• The market is witnessing rapid technological advancements and is significantly affected by advanced molecular diagnostics technology.

• The reagents & consumables is the major revenue generating product segment in the global transplant diagnostics market in 2019.

• The demand for technically advanced devices for transplant diagnostics is likely to increase at a significant rate in coming years worldwide, mainly due to the increasing adoption of both molecular and non-molecular diagnostic techniques.

• The adoption of transplant diagnostics is expected to be high in emerging economies during the forecast period due to the prevalence of various life-threatening diseases.

• North America and APAC dominated the global market in 2019 and is likely to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Report- Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, technology, transplantation type, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 9 other vendors



Transplant Diagnostics Market – Segmentation

• The increasing usage of a wide array of reagents and test kits to perform transplant diagnostics tests is a significant factor affecting the growth of the reagents & consumables product segment. The segment is growing at a faster rate than the instruments & software product segment due to their recurring purchase by end-users for performing molecular and non-molecular transplant tests.

• The diagnostics applications segment is growing at a healthy rate and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Transplantation is the treatment of choice for several patients with end-stage organ failure diseases.

• Healthcare professionals in hospitals and transplant centers use various instruments, accessories, and software for conducting pre and post-transplantation diagnostics tests. The market is growing at a healthy rate due to the adoption of advanced instruments accessories and software for organs, cells, and tissue transplantations.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Instruments & Software

• Consumables & Test Kits

Market Segmentation by End-user

• Standards Reference Laboratories

• Hospitals and Transplant Centers

• Research and Academic Centers



Market Segmentation by Transplant Type

• Solid Organs

• Soft Tissues

Market Segmentation by Technology

• Molecular

• Non-molecular

Market Segmentation by Application

• Diagnostic

• Research

