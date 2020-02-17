Global Data Center Market to Reach Revenues of over $193 billion by 2025 - Market Research Report by Arizton
Global Data Center Market - Industry Analysis Summary 2025
The incorporation of automation through artificial intelligence and machine learning software to manage power is likely to grow in the data center market
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019−2025.
This market research report on the global data center market cover market sizing and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on the segmentation by IT Infrastructure (servers, storage, and network), Electrical Infrastructure (uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, generators/DRUPS systems, rack power distribution units (PDU), transfer switches & switchgears, and other), Mechanical Infrastructure (cooling systems, racks, and other mechanical infrastructure), Cooling Systems (CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, dry coolers & condensers, economizers & evaporative coolers, and other cooling units), Cooling Techniques (air-based and liquid-based), Liquid Cooling Techniques (direct-to-chip, liquid immersion, and water-based), General Construction (building development, installation and commissioning services, building designs, physical security, data center infrastructure management (DCIM) & building management systems (BMS)), Tier Standards (Tier I and II, Tier III, and Tier IV), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA and Latin America).
Data Center Market- Key Highlights
1. Data center market witnessed annualized spending of over $170 billion in 2019.
2. 450+ new data center and expansion projects identified worldwide; the US market tops the chart with over 130 projects.
3. 100+ hyperscale investment with facility power capacity of over 15+ MW identified in 2019.
4. $100 billion data center built-out opportunity for construction contractors and sub-contractors between 2019-2025.
5. Efficiency drives data center built-outs targeting PUE <1.5 across facilities worldwide.
6. ODM infrastructure adoption experiencing 20% growth YOY, driven by OCP-Ready colocation facilities.
Data Center Market Report - Key Offerings:
• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, liquid cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography
• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 IT infrastructure providers, 8 support infrastructure providers, 7 construction contractors, and 11 data center investors
The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center market in India during the forecast period:
Increased Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
Growth in the Procurement of Flash for Critical Applications
Adoption of Nickle-Zinc & Lithium-ion Batteries in Data Centers
High Penetration of 200GbE and 400GbE Switch Ports
Increase in Adoption of Hyperconverged and Converged Infrastructure Platform
The report considers the present scenario of the global data center market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers included in the Report
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Cisco
Dell Technologies
Huawei
IBM
Inspur
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers included in the Report
ABB
Eaton
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv
Caterpillar
Cummins
Key Data Center Contractors included in the Report
AECOM
Bouygues
DPR Construction
Holder Construction
Jacobs Engineering
Mercury Engineering
M+W Group
Key Data Center Investors included in the Report
Apple
AWS (Amazon Web Services)
CyrusOne
Digital Realty
Equinix
Facebook
GDS Holdings
Google
Interxion
Microsoft
NTT Communications
Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers – Arista, Atos, Broadcom, Extreme Network, Hitachi Vantara, Inventec, Juniper, Lenovo, NEC, NetApp, Oracle, Pure Storage, Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer), Super Micro Computer, and Wistron (Wiwynn)
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers – Airedale Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval, Altima Technologies, Asetek Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch), Condair Group, Delta Group, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), Hitech Power Protection, KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Nlyte Software, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MTU On Site Energy(Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG), Socomec, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), and ZincFive
Other Prominent Construction Contractors – Arup Group, Cap Ingelec, Corgan, CSF Group, Faithful+Gould, Fluor Corporation, Fortis, Gensler, Gilbane Building Co., HDR Architecture, ISG, Jones Engineering, Kirby Group Engineering, KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI S.A.), Larsen & Turbo (L&T), Linesight, Mace Group, Morrison Hershfield, Mortenson Construction, Red-Engineering, Structure Tone, Syska Hennessy Group and Winthrop
Other Prominent Data Center Investors - Cologix (COLO-D), Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center), CoreSite Reality, Global Switch, Keppel DC, Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust), ST Telemedia GDC, Vantage Data Center
Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
Servers
Storage
Network
Data Center Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
Rack PDU
Other Electrical Infrastructures
Data Center Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers
Other Cooling Units
Racks
Others Mechanical Infrastructure
Data Center Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
Air-based Cooling Technique
Liquid-based Cooling Technique
Data Center Market Segmentation by Liquid Cooling Technique
Direct-to-chip and Liquid Immersion Cooling
Water-based Cooling Technique
Data Center Market Segmentation by General Infrastructure
Building Development
Installation and Commissioning Services
Building Designs
Physical Security
DCIM & BMS
Data Center Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
Tier I &II
Tier III
Tier IV
Data Center Market Segmentation by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Other Countries
Western Europe
UK
Germany
France
Netherlands
Ireland
Other Countries
Nordic Region
Denmark
Iceland Finland
Norway
Sweden
Central & Eastern Europe
Russia & Czech Republic
Poland & Austria
Other Central and Eastern Countries
Middle East
GCC
Other Middle Eastern Countries
Africa
South Africa
Morocco
Other African Countries
APAC
China & Hong Kong
Australia and New Zealand
India
Japan
Rest of APAC
Southeast Asia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Other South Eastern Countries
