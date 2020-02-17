Global Data Center Market to Reach Revenues of over $193 billion by 2025 - Market Research Report by Arizton

Global Data Center Market - Industry Analysis Summary 2025

The incorporation of automation through artificial intelligence and machine learning software to manage power is likely to grow in the data center market

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019−2025.

This market research report on the global data center market cover market sizing and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on the segmentation by IT Infrastructure (servers, storage, and network), Electrical Infrastructure (uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, generators/DRUPS systems, rack power distribution units (PDU), transfer switches & switchgears, and other), Mechanical Infrastructure (cooling systems, racks, and other mechanical infrastructure), Cooling Systems (CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, dry coolers & condensers, economizers & evaporative coolers, and other cooling units), Cooling Techniques (air-based and liquid-based), Liquid Cooling Techniques (direct-to-chip, liquid immersion, and water-based), General Construction (building development, installation and commissioning services, building designs, physical security, data center infrastructure management (DCIM) & building management systems (BMS)), Tier Standards (Tier I and II, Tier III, and Tier IV), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA and Latin America).



Data Center Market- Key Highlights

1. Data center market witnessed annualized spending of over $170 billion in 2019.

2. 450+ new data center and expansion projects identified worldwide; the US market tops the chart with over 130 projects.

3. 100+ hyperscale investment with facility power capacity of over 15+ MW identified in 2019.

4. $100 billion data center built-out opportunity for construction contractors and sub-contractors between 2019-2025.

5. Efficiency drives data center built-outs targeting PUE <1.5 across facilities worldwide.

6. ODM infrastructure adoption experiencing 20% growth YOY, driven by OCP-Ready colocation facilities.

Data Center Market Report - Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, liquid cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 IT infrastructure providers, 8 support infrastructure providers, 7 construction contractors, and 11 data center investors

The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center market in India during the forecast period:

Increased Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Growth in the Procurement of Flash for Critical Applications

Adoption of Nickle-Zinc & Lithium-ion Batteries in Data Centers

High Penetration of 200GbE and 400GbE Switch Ports

Increase in Adoption of Hyperconverged and Converged Infrastructure Platform



The report considers the present scenario of the global data center market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers included in the Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers included in the Report

ABB

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins

Key Data Center Contractors included in the Report

AECOM

Bouygues

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering

Mercury Engineering

M+W Group

Key Data Center Investors included in the Report

Apple

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

GDS Holdings

Google

Interxion

Microsoft

NTT Communications

Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers – Arista, Atos, Broadcom, Extreme Network, Hitachi Vantara, Inventec, Juniper, Lenovo, NEC, NetApp, Oracle, Pure Storage, Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer), Super Micro Computer, and Wistron (Wiwynn)

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers – Airedale Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval, Altima Technologies, Asetek Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch), Condair Group, Delta Group, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), Hitech Power Protection, KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Nlyte Software, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MTU On Site Energy(Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG), Socomec, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), and ZincFive

Other Prominent Construction Contractors – Arup Group, Cap Ingelec, Corgan, CSF Group, Faithful+Gould, Fluor Corporation, Fortis, Gensler, Gilbane Building Co., HDR Architecture, ISG, Jones Engineering, Kirby Group Engineering, KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI S.A.), Larsen & Turbo (L&T), Linesight, Mace Group, Morrison Hershfield, Mortenson Construction, Red-Engineering, Structure Tone, Syska Hennessy Group and Winthrop

Other Prominent Data Center Investors - Cologix (COLO-D), Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center), CoreSite Reality, Global Switch, Keppel DC, Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust), ST Telemedia GDC, Vantage Data Center

Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

Data Center Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDU

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Data Center Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers

Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Data Center Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Data Center Market Segmentation by Liquid Cooling Technique

Direct-to-chip and Liquid Immersion Cooling

Water-based Cooling Technique

Data Center Market Segmentation by General Infrastructure

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM & BMS

Data Center Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I &II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Other Countries

Western Europe

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Other Countries

Nordic Region

Denmark

Iceland Finland

Norway

Sweden

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

Poland & Austria

Other Central and Eastern Countries

Middle East

GCC

Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa

Morocco

Other African Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

Australia and New Zealand

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Other South Eastern Countries

