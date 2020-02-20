Next Century Spirits’ Head Blender Presents at White Label Expo in Las Vegas

Next Century Spirits' VP Sales (left), Jay Cummins and Head Blender (right)

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Century Spirits , an advanced finishing technology company revolutionizing the spirits industry, will present at the White Label Vegas Expo next week. Next Century Spirits’ Head Blender and Senior Product Technologist, Nick Scarff , will discuss how private spirits labels and bulk distillers can capitalize on innovation to grow a brand’s portfolio. If you're interested in learning how to grow your spirit's brand, join us for Nick’s presentation scheduled for 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 27 in the Showcase Hall.“As consumers become less brand loyal due to the vast competition in the spirits industry, spirits brands must contain a competitive edge,” says Scarff. “Brands can drive innovation throughout their product pipeline to create interesting and unique outcomes for their portfolios by using advanced finishing technology.”Nick has earned more than two dozen medals in international tasting competitions for products he has developed. Throughout his career, he has worked as a freelance spirits consultant, helping distilleries and brands with product development, inventory management, quality control systems, business strategies, and regulatory compliance.Nick writes for a well-known whiskey publication, runs a tasting club, rebuilds vintage motorcycles, plays in a local band, practices target archery, and spends time with his golden retriever.The Next Century Spirits team will be available to meet with you on both days of the expo at Booth #489. If interested in scheduling an appointment time, contact Amy Edwards, aedwards@nextcenturyspirits.com.About Next Century SpiritsNext Century Spirits blends together traditional distilling techniques with advanced and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced spirits. Our patented processing technology allows traditional distillers to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas. The technology allows for tight control over the production process, maintaining consistency and high quality resulting in the ability to create bold, complex flavor profiles for spirits used in everything from craft brands to large, bulk blends.Our creations have been recognized internationally at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, Pr%f Awards, and most recently won gold for consumer’s choice and an innovation award at the 2019 Sip Awards.



