Superior Business Solutions wins fourth consecutive Best of Print & Digital Award.

Thanks to customer satisfaction surveys resulting in an excellent Net Promoter Score© (NPS), Superior wins Best of Print & Digital for the fourth year in a row.

After almost 100 years in business, our technology may have changed, but our employees remain a constant reminder of our commitment to deliver an outstanding customer experience.” — Bill English, CEO, Superior Business Solutions

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES , February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Business Solutions, founded on efficiency in 1924 and an industry leader in international print supply chain management, announces recognition received as an award winner of the 2020 Best of Print & Digital® program. This year's award positions Superior Business Solutions as an outstanding, 4-time winner.

Bill English, CEO of Superior Business Solutions shared what the win means to him, stating, "Winning “Best of Print & Digital” Award a fourth time is a measurable testament to the valuable skill-set that each member of our company possesses. The knowledge that our Superior team brings to the table adds to our clients' bottom line and helps make their workdays easier. After almost 100 years in business, our technology may have changed, but our employees remain a constant reminder of our commitment to deliver an outstanding customer experience."

Butler Street, a management consulting, training and research firm and the industry’s leading provider of client loyalty and retention programs, recently announced the 2020 award winners. Best of Print & Digital® provides benchmarking data and growth plans for the participating companies in the industry.

“It is no secret that customer experience is the new battleground for business. This year’s winners have clearly demonstrated they consistently win that battle, resulting in higher customer loyalty, more proactive referrals, and profitable growth,” shared Butler Street’s founder and managing partner, Mike Jacoutot.

Winning companies are selected based on their Net Promoter Score® (NPS) – which has been widely regarded as the most accurate leading indicator of client loyalty and future revenue. Only the top-scoring companies in the print industry achieved this distinct honor.

Superior Business Solutions client, Jeannie Coleman shared her thoughts on working with the brand as, "Excellent service. Friendly staff. Perfect products. Great prices. Very easy to work with. I wouldn't dream of going anywhere else."

Each year, only those companies achieving a level of excellence in providing a frictionless customer experience are awarded this win. Superior Business Solutions' NPS score ranks as excellent.

Tim English, vice president of Superior Business Solutions, summed up the win saying, "At Superior, it's always been about the people, the process, and getting the job done right for each and every client. My grandfather founded this company in 1924 and immediately began creating print solutions to deliver a customer experience worthy of this award. It's gratifying to see that our clients have once again ranked Superior as one of the best in the industry.”

About Superior Business Solutions

Superior Business Solutions, part of the SBS Brands’ family of companies, is an industry leader in print supply chain management and process improvement solutions to optimize print, promotional items and digital spend while saving time and accelerating sales. Their holistic supply chain management solutions align and automate the process from design, planning, and procurement to production, printing, and fulfillment - for a single department, for multiple business units or enterprise-wide. Family-owned and operated since 1924, this ISO 9001:2015 certified company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with eight locations providing printing services in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Florida and serves clients throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For more information: https://www.superior.org

About Butler Street

Butler Street is a management consulting, training and research firm that specializes in client and talent development. Butler Street’s managing partners have years of experience in executive-level sales, marketing, and operations experience across the print, staffing, and revenue cycle industries. Butler Street helps companies and their people grow by providing customized tools, technology and training programs and delivers lasting results in the two most challenging areas that companies face: client and talent development.

About Net Promoter Score® (NPS)

Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc. Developed in 2003, NPS across leading companies worldwide is considered as the standard for measuring customer loyalty.

