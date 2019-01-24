Superior Business Solutions Recognized as "3-Peat®" Winner of Best of Print & Digital®

Superior Business Solutions wins third consecutive Best of Print & Digital Award. Superior Business Solutions is ISO 9001:2015 Certified Superior Business Solutions print supply chain management pros

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, USA, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Business Solutions, founded on efficiency in 1924 and an industry leader in international print supply chain management, announces recognition received as an award winner of the 2019 Best of Print & Digital® program. This year's award positions Superior Business Solutions as an outstanding, "3-peat" winner.

The Best of Print & Digital is an annual program that identifies which companies have provided the highest service delivery to their customers over the last year through independent survey research performed by Butler Street Research for the print and digital industry.

Only the very top companies in the print and digital industry were able to achieve this distinction. The entire team at Superior Business Solutions, part of the SBS Brands' family of companies, had a hand in the brand receiving this award. The fact that Superior has earned this 3-peat is a testament to the high level of service they provide.

SBS Brands' CEO, Bill English, expressed his excitement saying, “Superior has been in business for 95 years thanks to the valuable skill-set the Superior team brings to our clients. This three-peat is a measurable testament to the entire company and their ability to bring knowledge to the table that helps our clients in ways that add to their bottom line and make their workdays easier."

For the third year in a row, Superior Business Solutions ranks in the top one-half of 1% in an industry of more than 22,000 competitors—for customer satisfaction and loyalty. Being a “3-peat” winner for 2017, 2018 and 2019 Best of Print and Digital Award confirms the proven difference when clients work with Superior.

Vice President of Superior Business Solutions, Tim English, shared his thoughts on the win saying, “In our business, it's not about the product. It's about the people, the process and getting the job done right for our clients.”

About Superior Business Solutions

Superior Business Solutions, part of the SBS Brands’ family of companies, is an industry leader in supply chain management and process improvement solutions to optimize print, promotional items and digital spend while saving time and accelerating sales. Their holistic supply chain management solutions align and automate the process from design, planning, and procurement to production, printing, and fulfillment - for a single department, for multiple business units or enterprise-wide. Family-owned and operated since 1924, this ISO 9001:2015 certified company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with eight locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Florida and serves clients throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For more information: https://www.superior.org

About Butler Street

Butler Street, a leading provider of client loyalty research and retention programs across the print industry, in conjunction with NAPCO Media, Printing Impressions and Print+Promo, launched the Best of Print & Digital Program® to recognize those companies with the highest customer loyalty in the industry. Butler Street specializes in helping companies and their people grow and delivers lasting results in the two most challenging areas that companies face: client development and talent development.

