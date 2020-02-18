Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance Opens Satellite Office at The Undercroft

Abacode Joins The Undercroft Cybersecurity Guild

Abacode, Inc., a Cybersecurity and Compliance services firm announced a satellite office in historic Ybor City, FL at The Undercroft.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abacode, Inc. , a Cybersecurity and Compliance services firm based in Tampa, FL, announced today they have established a satellite office in historic Ybor City, FL on the heels of a $4.85 million Series A investment. Abacode will join other industry leaders with offices at The Undercroft . Through spaces like The Undercroft and its' associated guild, Abacode will be able to rapidly access talent and further enhance their technology-enabled services.Chief Delivery Officer and Partner, Michael Brooks, commented: "As cyber-threats and compliance mandates increase, we are committed to growing our ecosystem of relationships and geographic locations in order to remain in front of the global threat landscape. Our partnership with the Undercroft and other centers of excellence throughout the United States creates a win-win for our clients, our community and our industry", said Mr. Brooks.As the threat continues to grow, we find our communities and organizations in the crosshairs. Cyber-attacks occur every 30 seconds with over 4.3 billion internet users affected last year. This extreme threat has created a growing demand for new capability and talent. The cybersecurity talent gap will grow to an estimated 3.5 million unfilled jobs by 2021."This need is what drove us to start The Undercroft and pursue Ybor City as a cybersecurity hub. We are a member-driven cybersecurity guild that brings together companies like Abacode connecting talent and capability. We are on a mission to grow the cybersecurity sector leveraging our guild for the continuous development of cybersecurity professionals and organizations." said Adam Sheffield, CEO of The Undercroft.###About AbacodeAbacode is a next-generation cybersecurity and compliance services firm. The Company addresses client risk from a business strategy first and technologies second (product agnostic). This methodology ensures that technical and non-technical leadership are able to make unbiased business decisions that positively impact the entire organization. Abacode has become one of the fastest-growing organizations by helping companies implement a Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model (CCMM) and consolidate all cybersecurity & compliance initiatives under one roof. Offices in the Americas and Europe. Learn more at www.abacode.com About the UndercroftThe Undercroft is a member-driven cybersecurity guild and capability development center designed to combat one of the world's greatest threats. We bring together an international community of corporations, startups, investors, and talent to foster collaboration and innovation in the growing cybersecurity ecosystem. Located in historic Ybor City, FL, we offer secure workspace, tailored resources, and security-focused programming for individuals and organizations that seek to grow and advance cybersecurity tools and tradecraft, secure innovation, and national security. To learn more about our work and initiatives, please visit us at www.theundercroft.net or on social media.Media Inquiries:AbacodeTerrance.Carter@abacode.comThe Undercroftinfo@theundercroft.net

