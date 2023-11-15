The Little Saint Nick Foundation Canada Launches in Toronto: Donating 220 St. Nick Gift Bags to Michael Garron Hospital

Little Saint Nick Foundation has impacted over 2 million lives. The launch of the Little Saint Nick Foundation Canada marks a monumental step in our journey.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Little Saint Nick Foundation Canada embarked on its official journey in July, marking the beginning of a new chapter in our mission of "Kids Inspiring and Helping Kids" ™ across the globe. The Toronto Team gathered with enthusiasm, spending quality time packing a variety of Little Saint Nick Gift Bags and making heartfelt get-well cards, all with the common goal of making a positive impact on the lives of children in crisis.The dedication and joy of the Little Saint Nick Foundation Toronto Team radiated as they packed and delivered a total of 220 St. Nick Gift Bags to the pediatric patients at Michael Garron Hospital. The smiles these gift bags brought to the faces of these children are a testament to the positive impact that the foundation has in communities throughout North America.“We were excited to learn that one day after Michael Garron Hospital received our donation of Little Saint Nick Gift Bags, we were informed they were already making a difference within the hospital”, said Raymond Mohler, Jr., President of the Little Saint Nick Foundation Canada. "It was great to meet you in person last week! We have been giving out the gift bags and they have been a tremendous hit. So, thank you so much as the impact has been felt immediately!" said Adina Hauser, Manager of Child Health Services at Michael Garron Hospital.“We launched the Little Saint Nick Foundation began operations in the United States in 2004 and has impacted over two million kids. The launch of the Little Saint Nick Foundation Canada signifies a monumental step in our ongoing journey, and we are thrilled to keep extending our positive impact throughout the Toronto community,” said Mohler.To learn more about the Little Saint Nick Foundation and how you can make a positive impact the lives of sick and injured children please visit our website at https://littlestnick.org or email us at contactus@littlestnick.org. For information about our launch of the Little Saint Nick Foundation Canada and our expansion plans visit: https://littlestnick.org/lsnf-canada/ About The Little Saint Nick Foundation:The Little Saint Nick Foundation was founded in 2004 by Raymond Mohler Jr. at age six. Ray was in the hospital and felt fortunate that he was able to leave after eight hours. He decided he wanted to give back to the kids in the hospital who couldn’t leave. That was the start of the Little Saint Nick Foundation. This organization helps kids in hospitals deal with their fear and anxiety, while also granting wishes to kids in the community. They do this by their emergency department gift bag program, toy drives, hospital parties, granting wishes, and having local chapters run by kids, for kids with the goal of “Kids Inspiring and Helping Kids”. The Little Saint Nick Foundation Canada is headquartered in Toronto with plans to expand across the country.###

