Shriners Hospital & The Little Saint Nick Foundation Partner to Support Hospitalized Kids Nationwide. Bringing Smiles to Kids Everywhere Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Collaborative Gift Bag Packing

The Little Saint Nick Foundation celebrates milestone partnership with Shriner’s Children’s Hospital making a difference for kids across North America!

Witnessing the joy illuminated on Awesome's face upon receiving a Little St. Nick Gift Bag reinforced the significance of our mission” — Raymond Mohler, Jr.