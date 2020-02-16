HOW BANGALORE BASED FOODTECH STARTUP OHIEO IS HELPING CUSTOMERS DESIGN THEIR OWN MENU

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catering landscape in Bengaluru is as heterogeneous as the city. Customers have different tastes, preferences and budgets. Collecting and going through menus from the sundry caterers can be a overwhelming task for the customers and menu personalization is often not available. Customers prefer to design their own menu and do not wish to get confined to the predefined menu given by caterers.OHIEO aims to address the lacuna and launches personalised menu creation. It provides customers a single place to peruse wide variety of menu options, select as per their own requirements and order the food catering online in few mouse clicks. Customers can choose among a selection of 300+ menu options including soup, appetizer, main course, sides, desserts, snacks and even exotic continental delicacies to be delivered and catered in corporate offices or individual parties. OHIEO has focus on overall catering experience in contrast to the capricious services provided by plethora of caterers in the food delivery market.Refined Customer Experience at scale“We track all our orders for on-time delivery, food quality and customer satisfaction and we have 98% customer satisfaction ratings. We have planned out, how to scale food preparation for thousands of orders while maintaining quality and keeping costs at 20% below caterer prices” Says Prasad NT, Co-Founder, OHIEOCorporate clients can attest to the refined online catering experience with OHIEO. One client speaks of their relationship with them. "It's a breeze to personalize the menu and place order with OHIEO. They provide a variety of delicacies at a single place. We could design our own menu and instantly get the estimate online"OHIEO offers fresh and healthy food produced in their partner cloud kitchens by the proficient chefs. OHIEO associated cloud kitchens are spread across Bengaluru that allows it to serve customers located in different parts of the Bengaluru more efficiently and faster than myriad catering services providers in Bangalore. Kitchens are required to adhere to strict food guidelines and licenses, which ensures delicious food is prepared in hygienic environment by the professional chefs.“We have developed the supply chain Eco-system that drastically reduces the traditionally high operating costs of food catering. Our technology allows us to deliver better quality food at more affordable prices compared to traditional caterers while maintaining better service quality” says Amit Vyas, Co-Founder, OHIEO.Potential customers can also peruse predefined menus for personal and corporate catering requirements, with group sizes going from as low as 25 to as many as 6000, in a range of Indian and international cuisines. A single point of contact assigned to each order ensures the human touch to this service. This executive looks after all the minute details, from table settings to delivery to set-up, serving of the food and anything the client may need.Their services can be used by a cross-section of people for a wide range of requirements, going from corporate looking for daily meals, snacks as well as boxed meals to corporate events and parties. OHIEO's services are dynamic and are geared towards handling personal events like weddings, house warming functions, birthday parties and other social events.For more details log on to: https://ohieo.com



