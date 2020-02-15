THC Free CBD Oil for Veterans Hero Program Heralded by Military Families

Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil

Patriot Supreme, the company behind CannaSafe THC free CBD oil, has been making a splash in the CBD products industry with its Hero Program.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Supreme, a leading producer of CBD products for veterans, has announced that its Hero Program has launched to great success and acclaim to date. The company is known for providing THC free CBD oil to veterans and non-military members nationwide, with a core mission of improving a range of health issues using American-grown, triple-certified CBD products.More information about Patriot Supreme's Hero Program can be found at https://patriotsupreme.com/hero/ The company's Hero Program allows any purchaser of a Patriot Supreme CBD product to give a free CBD product to a veteran of their choice. According to the company's founder and Air Force veteran, Justin Elenburg, Patriot Supreme's Hero Program is designed to give back to veterans, considered everyday heroes, and their health."Our Hero Program is how our company gets down to its core reason for even existing — to help veterans struggling to overcome both mental and physical health issues, who are looking for ways to beat the suffering. As a veteran myself, I know this struggle, and as a father, I realized that my son views me as his hero. Veterans are our heroes, and sometimes they need help," explained Elenburg.Patriot Supreme's line of CBD products for veterans includes pure CBD oil, gummies, balm, capsules, and gift bundles. All of the company's products are CannaSafe-certified, and the company states that it has a completely transparent production mandate, providing lab test analyses for each of its products. Additionally, the company stands by a 60-day money-back guarantee for all products.Elenburg says the company wants veterans to know that Patriot Supreme's products contain 0.0% THC, and therefore will not cause failed drug tests. To date, the company's CBD products have made a splash in the market, effectively helping hundreds relieve physical and mental pain, including back injuries, PTSD and anxiety.Those interested in learning more about Patriot Supreme's Hero Program, and how to give back to veterans, can visit the company's official website.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.