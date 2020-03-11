Physical Edition of Whispering Willows for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation®4 Coming Exclusively to Physicality Games

Whispering Willows Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Whispering Willows Packshots for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Physicality Games Logo

Visually stunning adventure-horror game, Whispering Willows joins the lineup of exclusive physical releases from newly announced online retailer

FRISCO, TX, USA, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online video game retailer Physicality Games, in partnership with video game publishers Akupara Games and Mastiff, today announced the planned physical release of the 2D adventure-horror video game, Whispering Willows on the Nintendo Switch™ system and PlayStation4 computer entertainment system from Sony. Fans will be able to pre-order these physical editions exclusively from Physicality Games when the website goes live in late March 2020.Whispering Willows will be available to pre-order from Physicality Games on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Standard and Deluxe Editions. The Standard Edition includes a physical copy of the game housed inside a Whispering Willows-themed Collector’s Tin with a transparent display window that stylishly shows off the game’s hauntingly beautiful cover artwork. The Deluxe Edition of Whispering Willows features a physical copy of the game, a Whispering Willows-themed SteelBook, an original soundtrack CD, a 63-page artbook, a 5” Light-up display stand featuring Elena’s spirit form, and will also come housed inside of a Whispering Willows-themed Collector’s Tin with transparent display window.All Collector’s Tins from Physicality Games are sequentially numbered and feature game themed artwork.**About Whispering Willows**Embark on a journey among the spirits of the dead to help Elena find her missing father.Unravel the secrets that lie hidden within the decaying walls of Willows Mansion.Help Elena use her power of astral projection to enter a ghostly-realm where shecommunicates with the souls of the deceased, discovers mysterious objects, solves haunting puzzles and gains access to secret pathways within the dark realm.Game Features• Traverse within a stunningly detailed, hand-drawn 2D world• Unlock puzzling secrets within the vast Willows Mansion• Become immersed in a plot filled with twists and betrayal• Haunting audio and a bone-chilling soundtrack supplied by Steve GoldsheinFor the latest updates on Whispering Willows, and for upcoming news regarding future Physicality Games releases and product announcements, please sign up for the Physicality Games Newsletter at www.newsletter.physicalitygames.com About Akupara GamesAkupara Games is an indie game studio based in Los Angeles, California. Composed of veterans of the game industry, Akupara Games focuses their energy and resources as an “indie for indies” studio by providing premier support to other indie studios through development, publishing, porting, and advising. Akupara Games represents titles such as the IGF-nominated Mutazione, Gone Viral with former Wildstar and World of Warcraft developers, and best-seller Whispering Willows. www.akuparagames.com About MastiffMastiff is a publisher of fun, easy-to-pick-up-and-play games on all platforms including those from Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Nintendo, Microsoft, PC, and online gaming. Founded in 2002, Mastiff is proud to have released games in virtually every genre including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, casual, and music. www.mastiff-games.com About Physicality GamesPhysicality Games is an online retailer launching in March 2020, offering fans and collectors a selection of exclusive physical video games and gaming culture goods. Physicality Games partners with developers and publishers of all sizes to provide exclusive, high quality products for the fans and collectors who love them. The company is dedicated to customer satisfaction, kindness, and community.Whispering Willows © 2020 Night Light Interactive. Published by Mastiff LLC under license from Akupara Games. All rights reserved. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.###



