CyberGuard 360 introduces proprietary “Deep Diver,” a Dark Web Monitoring and Prospecting Engine

This tool developed by CyberGuard 360 enables IT companies to monitor the dark web and learn of breaches days and even weeks ahead others.

WILTON, CT, US, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The term “Dark Web” is enough to cause anxiety among every business owner, not to mention the Information Technology (IT) companies whose mission it is to protect data.

One company is about to quell some of the angst around this situation with the release of a sophisticated, state-of-the-art, solution designed to detect and identify data breaches days, even weeks ahead of the competition.

CyberGuard 360 (http://cyberguard360.com), a leading cybersecurity firm which develops and markets a solution set of products to detect and mitigate threats from cyber attacks, today announced the launch of their Deep Diver, a Dark Web Monitoring and Prospecting Engine.

Al Alper, Chief Executive Officer of CyberGuard 360, said that the release of this new product follows eight months of research and development, and that it offers “arguably the best dark web data information in this market.” He said that their comparisons of Deep Diver with other products shows that Deep Diver consistently sees more data breaches and other potentially damaging information than their competition, and when the competition does have the same breach they see it first.

Alper said that the Deep Diver engine will be marketed primarily to IT companies who monitor and protect the data of their clients. “For the IT firm entrusted with the protection of its clients data, this is a valuable tool,” said Alper, noting that PIIGuard360 partners who will be licensed to use the Deep Diver can continuously monitor their clients’ domains and email address, and conduct 50 real time, “live” dark web searches each month; terrific for on-boarding or prospecting for new clients.

He added, “Since this tool reveals data breaches far ahead of other products on the market, and more of them, it also has value to the IT provider as a prospecting tool – a way to let organizations (and potential clients) realize that their information has been compromised, and be the company to provide the remedy.”

The dark web is accessible only through certain networks. Identities and locations of dark web users cannot be tracked because of a layered encryption system and use of avatars. The dark web is a place where illegal and illicit activities occur; traditional businesses and email users are constantly warned about the dangers of their information being breached and ending up on the dark web.

“Our program offers the most advanced Dark Web monitoring for MSPs, MSSPs and IT Solution Providers,” said Alper, who noted that the data shows in real time the personal identifiable information and credentials of individuals whose information is on the dark web and who most likely do not realize it. Additional information about Deep Diver is available by visiting https://piiguard360.com.

About CyberGuard360

CyberGuard360 is a cybersecurity company that designs and builds cybersecurity products and services to enable enterprise IT departments and channel partners who are charged with protecting the companies they serve from the cyber threat landscape. Founder/CEO Al Alper launched this company to address a need he has seen in the market – for a strong cyber security protection suite of technology and services that can be managed within a single-pane-of-glass; obviating the need to use 5 or more systems to protect an enterprise. The company was also designated as a Champion of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2017 and has expansive experience with and knowledge of cyber regulations such as New York State’s Department of Financial Services’ new cyber security regulations (23 NYCRR 500). Al Alper is also the founder/CEO of an IT company, Absolute Logic (http:/absolutelogiccom). CyberGuard360 maintains offices in Wilton, CT and Larchmont, NY, as well as other satellite locations throughout the region. For additional information, call 844-315-9882 or contact via the web at https://cyberguard360.com.



