Chaparral Infinity Power Step Wins Miami International Boat Show Innovation Award

Chaparral Infinity Power Step Wins 2020 Innovation Award at the Miami International Boat Show

Innovative feature launching in 2020 will make its boats the most accessible in the industry

Chaparral is honored to win the Innovation Award for our Infinity Power Step because it truly is a major step forward in making boating more accessible for everyone." — Chaparral Founder Buck Pegg

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaparral , a world-class boat manufacturer, is excited to announce that its Infinity Power Step won the Innovation Award at the Miami International Boat Show on Feb. 14. The brand-new feature makes Chaparrals the most accessible boats in the industry. The Infinity Power Step is offered on several 2020 Chaparral models including the 257 SSX, 277 SSX, 297 SSX and 25 Surf.Located on the stern, the Infinity Power Step lowers into the water with the touch of a button. Passengers can use the step as a way to easily board or exit the boat from the water.“We are honored to win the Innovation Award for our Infinity Power Step because it truly is a major step forward in making boating more accessible for everyone, including young children, seniors and even the family dog,” said Chaparral Founder Buck Pegg. “This feature will make it possible for the entire family to effortlessly enjoy the Chaparral experience on several of our top-notch boats.”Chaparral has been building quality family boats since 1965 and has a legacy of producing innovative and quality products.The Miami International Boat Show took place on Feb. 13-17 where Chaparral displayed its latest and greatest boats along with its virtual simulator, DRIVR, that allows attendees to have the true Chaparral experience.All Chaparral boats come equipped and ready for action; however, if you are interested in upgrading your boat with the Infinity Power Step, the option is available. For more information and pricing, please visit www.ChaparralBoats.com # # #About Chaparral Boats, Inc. & Robalo Boats, LLC.Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC are leading manufacturers of fiberglass boats under two brand names: sterndrive, jet, and outboard pleasure boats by Chaparral, including H2O Sport and Fish & Ski Boats, SSi and SSX Sportboats, Sunesta Sportdecks, Signature Cruisers, Vortex Jet Boats, SunCoast Outboard Sportdecks, and outboard sportfishing boats by Robalo. Chaparral Boats and Robalo Boats are subsidiaries of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX). For more information about Marine Products Corporation, Chaparral, and Robalo please visit our websites at www.chaparralboats.com and www.robalo.com

Chaparral's Infinity Step Wins the Miami International Boat Show Innovation Awards



