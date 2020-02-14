NAKIVO Adds Support for Microsoft Office 365 Backup with v9.2

The latest version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication provides backup for Microsoft Office 365.

SPARKS, NV, USA, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAKIVO Inc., a fast-growing software company dedicated to protecting virtualized, physical, and cloud environments, announced today the release of NAKIVO Backup & Replication 9.2.Across the globe, the overwhelming majority of organizations are using Microsoft Office 365 to run business processes and store data. Recognizing their need for robust data protection, NAKIVO has released NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.2 to support backup and recovery for Office 365. This new version now offers end-to-end protection for Exchange Online, ensuring uninterrupted business operations and delivery of services.What the new functionality offers:Backup: NAKIVO Backup & Replication 9.2 can back up either entire Exchange Online accounts or individual mailboxes. The solution supports incremental backup, saving time and storage space resources. To deliver the highest possible reliability and accessibility of backup data, NAKIVO Backup & Replication 9.2 can store Microsoft Office 365 backups onsite. With such an approach, customers have full control of their data regardless of the account’s availability and can use it for recovery at a moment’s notice.Recovery: With the latest version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication, customers can restore emails back to the original mailbox or to a different mailbox.eDiscovery: NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.2 allows organizations to perform eDiscovery on their Office 365 data. Any information in Exchange Online mailboxes and emails can be easily located using a search to meet regulatory and compliance requirements.NAKIVO offers unparalleled pricing for Microsoft Office 365 Backup, at just $0.75 per user per month for a 3-year subscription.“We are excited to expand into SaaS data protection space and offer our customers an integrated, easy-to-use solution for Microsoft Office 365 backup,” said Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc.RESOURCESTrial Download: /resources/download/trial-download/Datasheet: nakivo-backup-replication-datasheet.pdfSuccess Stories: /customers/success-stories/ABOUT NAKIVOWinner of a "Best of VMworld 2018" and the Gold Award for Data Protection, NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to developing the ultimate backup and site recovery solution. With 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 97.3% customer satisfaction with support, and more than 14,000 paid customers worldwide, NAKIVO delivers an unprecedented level of protection for virtual, physical, and cloud environments. As one of the fastest-growing data protection software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO protects data for major multinational companies such as Coca-Cola, Honda, and China Airlines, in addition to working with over 4,400 channel partners in 140 countries worldwide. Visit us at: www.nakivo.com



