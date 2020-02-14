AiDash opens new East Coast office in Virginia

Hiring efforts underway at the new office in the Washington Metropolitan Area

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Bay Area-based technology company AiDash has opened a new office in Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, Virginia. The rapidly growing AI-first company is aiming to hire the best talent on the East Coast and scale their business.

“Our fast-paced growth in the past year has opened up new avenues of innovation in 2020. We hope our East Coast operations will soon be at par with our high-performing Silicon Valley office,” said Abhishek Singh, Chief Executive Officer, AiDash.

The opening of the new office comes close on the heels of AiDash’s latest product launch, Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS). IVMS uses data gathered from multispectral satellite imagery, LiDAR, and on-ground reports to help utilities manage vegetation around transmission and distribution grids. IVMS can predict vegetation growth up to 5 years in advance - creating plans for cycle and mid-cycle trims, hazard tree removals and herbicides.

IVMS was launched at DistribuTECH International 2020, one of the utility industry’s biggest conferences and exhibitions in the country. The launch proved to be a major talking point at the event and how its capabilities can be extended to other core industries like oil and gas, telecom, roads and railways, mining and more.

AiDash’s satellite data driven AI platform provides intelligent, data-agnostic algorithms aimed at solving complex, industry-specific problems. They help core industries with geographically distributed assets streamline their O&M planning and implementation, thus empowering these companies to make the most of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

With the launch of their new office in the Washington Metropolitan Area, AiDash will be accelerating its recruitment plan to hire the best AI scientists in the region. “Several leading companies in core industries such as utilities, telecom, oil and gas, and more, have expressed interest in our AI-driven technology solutions. We realize that there is a need for us to expand outside of Silicon Valley and hire the best talent so that we can cater to the needs of these diverse industries.”, Abhishek added.

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-First vertical SaaS company enabling intelligent asset management and operations in core industries with distributed assets. AiDash uses high-resolution, multispectral imagery and SAR data from the world’s leading satellite constellations that are fed into its proprietary AI models to make timely predictions for asset management and operations activities. This is coupled with an app that enables prioritized completion and audit of these O&M activities. The company has offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area and Bengaluru. To know more, log on to https://www.aidash.com/



