Tom Girardi, Super Attorney, Examines How Navigating Southern California Traffic Jams Takes Experience

Tom Girardi, Super Attorney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have lived in Southern California for any length of time, you have probably experienced the parking lots that comprise the freeways crisscrossing the Los Angeles area. Traffic jams happen far too often in this area and can provide a source of stress, frustration and even anger to the drivers who end up sitting on a freeway.

Navigating these traffic jams requires some experience. Of course, the only way to get that experience is to get out there and do it. However, some tips are available for new drivers, such as teens, and those who are new to the experience.

The traffic pattern can change radically in a short time:

You can go from cruising along at highway speeds to a complete standstill within a matter of minutes and/or miles. You must pay attention at all times in order to appropriately react when needed. The temptation to text, watch videos or do anything other than pay attention when you are crawling through traffic is often overwhelming. However, you need to ignore those inclinations because the environment often changes quickly. Pay attention to the roadway, even if it is boring.

Leave enough space between you and the car in front of you to avoid a collision if it suddenly stops or drastically reduces speed. Yes, another vehicle may take advantage of your buffer zone and move in front of you, but you have to weigh the higher probability of arriving at your destination safely and becoming aggressive or upset when someone does that. Keeping your guard up at all times will more than likely end up serving you well.

Anticipate that something will go wrong:

If you prepare yourself to encounter a situation in which the worst will happen, it won't take you by surprise if it does. You probably already worked out ways to avoid hazardous and downright dangerous traffic situations in your head while you were sitting in traffic. These seemingly idle thoughts could end up saving your life. If you think of all the close calls you have had while behind the wheel up to this point, it was your mental preparation and experience that got you through unharmed.

Teenagers don't have the experience, but they could practice scenarios in their heads, which could help them get out of a sticky situation if one arises. Too many people, even new drivers, become complacent rather quickly. Don't let this happen to you, espeically on familiar roads.

Make inquiries regarding your rights and legal options:

Even the best drivers can end up as victims of serious car accidents. If this happens, you may be entitled to compensation for your losses. Warning: Don't accept the first offer an insurance company makes to you. Learn about your options.

With nearly fifty years of experience representing victims, Girardi has obtained numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, handling claims involving wrongful death, commercial litigation, products liability, bad faith insurance, and toxic torts. Thomas Vincent Girardi is a founding partner of Girardi & Keese, a downtown Los Angeles law firm. In 1970, Girardi became the first attorney in the state of California to win a $1 million-plus award for a medical malpractice case. Girardi has handled major cases against the former Lockheed Corp (now the Lockheed Martin Corp.), Pacific Gas & Electric Co, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and Hollywood's seven major movie studios.

In 2003, he received the most prestigious honor of being inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame by the California State Bar. Mr. Girardi is a Member of the Board of Directors and former President of the prestigious International Academy of Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only worldwide organization, limited to 500 trial lawyers. Mr. Girardi is also the first trial lawyer to be appointed to the California Judicial Council, the policymaking body of the state courts.

Albeit, one of the most influential lawyers of our time, Girardi amorously sites Perry Mason as one of his earliest childhood law inspirations. “He was a lawyer on television, 7pm on Saturday night and I would watch that show every Saturday,” states Girardi.

In one of Girardi’s better-known cases against Pacific Gas & Electric, the utility company agreed to pay $333 million to 650 residents of the desert community of Hinkley, California. The residents blamed incidents of cancer and other diseases on contaminated water leaked from a gas pumping station. This case was the inspiration for the film Erin Brockovich starring Julia Roberts.

In another high-profile matter, Girardi was among a group of lawyers who attempted to enforce in U.S. courts a $489 million default judgment entered by a court in Nicaragua, allegedly against Dole Food and Shell Chemicals based on the effects of the pesticide, DBCP, upon exposed workers. The U.S. courts found that Girardi and others had submitted a translation of the pertinent Nicaraguan documents that was flawed in crucial respects. Girardi and others were formally reprimanded, and their law firm was fined for violation of their duty of candor to the courts.

The Library of Congress has published a book in Mr Girardi's honor for his donation of Court Room illustrations. Mr. Girardi is a trustee for the Library of Congress and over the years he had a collection of some of the most famous court case drawings which he donated to the Library which created the "Drawing Justice" exhibit.



