Get to Spinning and Winning at Tulalip Resort Casino

A New Way to Spin and Win at Tulalip Resort Casino i-table Roulette comes to Tulalip Resort Casino on February 21, 2020

Discover their Newest Edition with i-table Roulette on February 21, 2020

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for something familiar but new to play with a bit of a…spin? i-table Roulette is the hottest new game that takes an old-fashioned favorite to new heights! This evolutionary step in gaming is unbelievably thrilling as it introduces electronic betting screens housed within a traditional roulette table design. Take advantage of the quick and easy to use electronic betting screen to quicken the pace for spinning and winning. You still get all the amazing interaction of working with the dealer but immediate feedback on your automated pays and takes! i-table Roulette will liven up the action by creating additional spins per hour that will take your breath away.

Tulalip has the largest variety of slots and the most cash back of any Washington casino. So, don’t miss out on your chance to get spinning and winning at Tulalip Resort Casino with their newest addition with i-table Roulette!

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipResortCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



