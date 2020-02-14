Recruiting for Good Sponsors The Only Weekly Contest that Rewards Complaining

Share With Family and Friends in LA We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Sponsor Fun... www.RecruitingforGood.com Inspired By www.RecruitingforGood.com

The purpose of the fun contest is to inspire participation, laugh out loud, and enjoy life. By rewarding funny complaints with beauty, dining, and shopping.

Want to Have Fun? Simply, Text Your Kvetch, make it short like a tweet ...the funniest complaint wins every week; Beauty, Foodie, or Shopping Goodie!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency in Santa Monica that promotes work-life balance is sponsoring the only weekly contest that rewards complaining and texting; ' Text Your Kvetch .'The funniest complaint (text) about work, relationships, or politics; will win Beauty, Dining, or Shopping (gift card, every week).According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Want to Have Fun? Simply, Text Your Kvetch make it short like a tweet ...the funniest complaint wins every week; Beauty, Foodie, or Shopping Goodie."How to Get Rewarded for Complaining Must live in LA, and be 21 years old to win1. Weekly contest starts on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2020.2. Text Your Kvetch, make it short like a tweet, winner chosen every week (text to 310-720-3287).3. Funniest entry wins a Beauty, Foodie, or Shopping Goodie (gift card).Rewarding Shopping Brands Made By LA Moms1. Enjoy gift cards to www.FictionJewelry.com 2. Enjoy gift cards to Love Who You Want (clothing).Carlos Cymerman adds, "You know...Kvetch is the Jewish Version of 'Yelp' but on Steroids...now you can laugh at yourself and life...simply make your complaints funny to enjoy L.A.'s Best Rewards."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes and contests www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service 'Our Moms Work;' a cost free career mentoring service for women who love to find joy at work, strategize on getting a promotion/raise, or find a job to love (or start a business that makes a difference). To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org Parrish Walsh, a mom in LA designs creative jewelry to learn more visit www.FictionJewelry.com Gennifer Cortez is a mom, and former senior tech manager for Fortune 1000 company...now creating a bold clothing line "Love Who You Want' that respects all people's beliefs and values even when we don't always see each other eye to eye. 'That is what Love Who You Want is all about.'



