Recruiting for Good Sponsors The Only Weekly Contest that Rewards Complaining
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Sponsor Fun... www.RecruitingforGood.com
The purpose of the fun contest is to inspire participation, laugh out loud, and enjoy life. By rewarding funny complaints with beauty, dining, and shopping.
The funniest complaint (text) about work, relationships, or politics; will win Beauty, Dining, or Shopping (gift card, every week).
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Want to Have Fun? Simply, Text Your Kvetch make it short like a tweet ...the funniest complaint wins every week; Beauty, Foodie, or Shopping Goodie."
How to Get Rewarded for Complaining
Must live in LA, and be 21 years old to win
1. Weekly contest starts on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2020.
2. Text Your Kvetch, make it short like a tweet, winner chosen every week (text to 310-720-3287).
3. Funniest entry wins a Beauty, Foodie, or Shopping Goodie (gift card).
Rewarding Shopping Brands Made By LA Moms
1. Enjoy gift cards to www.FictionJewelry.com.
2. Enjoy gift cards to Love Who You Want (clothing).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "You know...Kvetch is the Jewish Version of 'Yelp' but on Steroids...now you can laugh at yourself and life...simply make your complaints funny to enjoy L.A.'s Best Rewards."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes and contests www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service 'Our Moms Work;' a cost free career mentoring service for women who love to find joy at work, strategize on getting a promotion/raise, or find a job to love (or start a business that makes a difference). To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org
Parrish Walsh, a mom in LA designs creative jewelry to learn more visit www.FictionJewelry.com
Gennifer Cortez is a mom, and former senior tech manager for Fortune 1000 company...now creating a bold clothing line "Love Who You Want' that respects all people's beliefs and values even when we don't always see each other eye to eye. 'That is what Love Who You Want is all about.'
