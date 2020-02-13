When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 13, 2020 FDA Publish Date: February 13, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanut Company Name: Save A Lot Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Coburn Farms 4.5oz Sharp Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Juice-Infused Dried Cranberries & Roasted Sea Salted Cashews Snackers

Company Announcement

Save A Lot is recalling 131 cases of Coburn Farms 4.5oz Sharp Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Juice- Infused Dried Cranberries & Roasted Sea Salted Cashews Snackers due to a labeling error leading to undeclared peanut allergens in Snackers packages manufactured by Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc., headquartered in Hiram, Ohio.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts could run the risk of a serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected Snackers products were distributed through Save A Lot retail stores in the following states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin. The Snackers have a use-by date of April 24, 2020, and product UPC code of 51933-36243 (printed on the bottom of the selling unit cardboard sleeve).

No adverse reactions have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a limited number of the Snackers contain peanuts, which, while visible through the packaging and identified on the top label of the individual Snackers tray, were not declared on the ingredient statement. This was due to an incorrect selling unit cardboard sleeve label packaged on a limited number of the Snackers.

The limited number of impacted Snackers had the incorrect selling unit cardboard sleeve of Sharp Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Juice-Infused Dried Cranberries & Roasted Sea Salted Cashews Snackers. However, the individual Snackers trays are Pepper Jack Cheese, Raisins & Honey Roasted Peanuts Snackers.

The manufacturer is actively working to address and resolve the root cause of this issue.

Consumers who have purchased the product with this specific lot code are asked to confirm they have a selling unit with an incorrect cardboard sleeve label (pictured below) and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers or Media with questions about the recall can contact Sarah Griffin, at 314-264-7868, or by email at Sarah.Griffin@savealot.com