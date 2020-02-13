Ergodyne Bolsters Chill-Its® Line with Launch of Six New Cooling Products
/EIN News/ -- St. Paul, MN, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne adds even more cooling power to its Chill-Its® lineup with the launch of six innovative products engineered to beat the heat.
The new Chill-Its® additions include:
6667 PVA Evaporative Cooling Vest
- Hyper-evaporative material retains water while remaining dry to the touch
- Front zipper for easy on and off
- Remains cool for four hours
- Just add water, no ice or refrigeration necessary
- Polymer embedded batting material evaporates and cools without bulk or slime
- Three color options: black, hi-vis lime and blue
- Low-profile design fits under hard hat or helmet
- Wicks moisture when dry, immediate cooling when wet
- Four color options: black, hi-vis lime, hi-vis orange and blue
- Evaporative technology and UPF 50+ protection
- Variety of style and usage configurations
- Four color options: black, hi-vis lime, hi-vis orange and blue
5171 Industrial Hard Sided Cooler - 48 Quart
- Heavy-duty rubber latches and sealing gasket for 30-hour cooling
- Removable interior container for dry items
- From workday to the weekend
5170 Industrial Hard Sided Cooler - 17 Quart
- Convertible fabric handle/shoulder strap
- Hard-sided construction supports up to 300lbs
- Tall enough to store 1-liter bottles
Heat is already the number one weather-related killer according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and with average temperatures trending upward each year, it’s increasingly important for workers to take as many preventative measures as possible.
“Heat stress will always be one of the biggest concerns on worksites. Offering a variety of versatile cooling solutions that work in the most extreme heat conditions greatly reduces that risk,” said Alsie Nelson, Senior Product Manager for Ergodyne.
These new products join an already-expansive line of Ergodyne cooling solutions, including towels, hydration packs, headwear and more.
“Worker safety is our utmost concern, so it’s important we provide solutions that work for a variety of tasks, environments and budgets,” said Tom Votel, president & CEO, Ergodyne. “Continuing to develop our Chill-Its® line is just another way Ergodyne can innovate for the ever-evolving safety needs of the industry.”
The new Chill-Its® products are available now on Ergodyne’s website.
For more strategies on preventing heat-related injuries and accidents, visit the Tenacious Blog.
To learn more, email orders@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.
ABOUT ERGODYNE
Since 1983, Ergodyne has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex™ Footwear Accessories, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.
