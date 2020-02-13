Ergodyne Bolsters Chill-Its® Line with Launch of Six New Cooling Products

Jobsite Coolers + Cooling Gear for Summer Heat

/EIN News/ -- St. Paul, MN, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne adds even more cooling power to its Chill-Its® lineup with the launch of six innovative products engineered to beat the heat.

The new Chill-Its® additions include:

6667 PVA Evaporative Cooling Vest

Hyper-evaporative material retains water while remaining dry to the touch

Front zipper for easy on and off

Remains cool for four hours

6702 Cooling Bandana

Just add water, no ice or refrigeration necessary

Polymer embedded batting material evaporates and cools without bulk or slime

Three color options: black, hi-vis lime and blue

6632 Cooling Skull Cap

Low-profile design fits under hard hat or helmet

Wicks moisture when dry, immediate cooling when wet

Four color options: black, hi-vis lime, hi-vis orange and blue

6487 Cooling Multi-Band

Evaporative technology and UPF 50+ protection

Variety of style and usage configurations

Four color options: black, hi-vis lime, hi-vis orange and blue

5171 Industrial Hard Sided Cooler - 48 Quart

Heavy-duty rubber latches and sealing gasket for 30-hour cooling

Removable interior container for dry items

From workday to the weekend

5170 Industrial Hard Sided Cooler - 17 Quart

Convertible fabric handle/shoulder strap

Hard-sided construction supports up to 300lbs

Tall enough to store 1-liter bottles

Heat is already the number one weather-related killer according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and with average temperatures trending upward each year, it’s increasingly important for workers to take as many preventative measures as possible.

“Heat stress will always be one of the biggest concerns on worksites. Offering a variety of versatile cooling solutions that work in the most extreme heat conditions greatly reduces that risk,” said Alsie Nelson, Senior Product Manager for Ergodyne.

These new products join an already-expansive line of Ergodyne cooling solutions, including towels, hydration packs, headwear and more.

“Worker safety is our utmost concern, so it’s important we provide solutions that work for a variety of tasks, environments and budgets,” said Tom Votel, president & CEO, Ergodyne. “Continuing to develop our Chill-Its® line is just another way Ergodyne can innovate for the ever-evolving safety needs of the industry.”

The new Chill-Its® products are available now on Ergodyne’s website.

For more strategies on preventing heat-related injuries and accidents, visit the Tenacious Blog.

To learn more, email orders@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Ergodyne has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex™ Footwear Accessories, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

