The Deep Story behind Y2K

Y2K An Autobiography Peter de Jager speaking Y2K An Autobiography Episode #1

Y2K was both a Technical Problem and Reinforcing Cycle of Hype

Y2K was a global project that required approximately $300B to solve. It was neither a myth - nor a hoax. We have the receipts.” — Peter de Jager

TORONTO, ONT, CANADA, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In January 2020 the Y2K problem returned (The truth is it never left)1,000s of Cash registers in Poland stopped working14,000 Parking Meters in NYC stopped accepting credit cards95 trains in Hamburg, Germany stopped workingThe reason these problems occured - and future problems will keep happening - is because we never really 'fixed' Y2K - we merely spread Y2K problems out into the future - and the future keeps happening. Peter de Jager wrote the ground-breaking article ‘Doomsday 2000’ for Computerworld in 1993, and operated the Year2000 website (now defunct) . In recognition of his international influence on the Y2K problem, The NY Stock Exchange named a Stock Index after him: The de Jager Year 2000 Index – while active, it outperformed the DOWHe was recognized globally as the Y2K Expert, and spoke at 100s of conferences – including the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in 1999. He was described by international media: Forbes, The NYT, Esquire, Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, The Globe and Mail and The FT of London - to name only a few – as everything from an under appreciated hero to a fear merchant and prophet of doom.In mid-2000 de Jager having grown weary of the ‘it was a non-event, hoax, and scam’ narrative, he stopped giving interviews to the media.In January 2020 he decided to reclaim the narrative of the Y2K story,and launched a Podcast : Y2K An Autobiography --- available on iTunes and PodbeaniTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/y2k-an-autobiography/id1455676429 Podbean: https://yy2k.podbean.com/ The goal of the Podcast is to tell the story behind the hype.- The deep complexity of Y2K that was impossible to describe in a 30 second media soundbite- The Y2K problems that occurred decades before Jan 1st 2000- The problems found when industry tested their systems- The problems caused when trying to fix the problems found- The problems that slipped through our best efforts – and the ones we fixed by spending $300B- And… The Y2K problems that will occur decades after Jan 1st 2000For more details contact Peter de Jager at pdejager@technobility.com or 1-905-792-8706###

Y2K An Autobiography - Episode #0 for the podcast series



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.