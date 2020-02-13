CBD in Cosmetics: Be Aware of Heightened Risks and Potential Liabilities

7th Annual Forum on Cosmetics & Personal Care Products | March 26-27, 2020

Prepare to meet the challenges of the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory landscape of the cosmetics and personal care products industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovation and continued growth of CBD hemp oil in cosmetics has created new heightened risks and potential liabilities as uncertainties continue to mount. FDA guidance and the lack of uniformity of state laws has created great controversy in this matter.

As a stakeholder, you need to be aware of the “ins and outs” of this booming sector of cosmetics. Learn from the industry’s past mistakes and obtain knowledge on success stories one year after the Farm Bill made hemp legal by attending ACI's 7th Annual Forum on Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, taking place March 26-27, 2020 in NYC.

Attend this event and gain valuable insights on:

• FDA guidance on CBD hemp oil in cosmetics, including the significance of the recent agency warning letters

• The differences in the various state laws on cannabis

• Lessons learned one year after the Farm Bill

• Promoting consumer confidence in the quality of CBD ingredients in cosmetics

• Potential class action litigation trends

Hear from:

Kristi L. Wolff

Partner

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Shelly Garg

Partner

Amin Talati Wasserman, LLP

Douglas “Duffy” MacKay, N.D.

Senior Vice President Scientific

& Regulatory Affairs

CV Sciences, Inc.

This program has been specifically designed for in-house counsel and law firm attorneys specializing in FDA law and regulatory affairs; advertising and promotion; and IP.

Visit www.AmericanConference.com/Cosmetics to register.



