CARRERA 535 - The Best Hot Airbrush to get a bouncy blow-dry and a perfect hairstyle at home

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before you head out, whether going to a party or work, you want our hair to look as good as possible. That salon-style hair always looks appealing. Now, you must be thinking that Hairstylists at salons can workout a hairdryer and brush at the same time effortlessly but how can you do it on your own. Surely, you’ll surely need a third arm. Honestly, you are in for a treat. Besides, hair straighteners and blow dryers are so much of yesterday's thing now.Now is the time for HOT AIR BRUSHES that give you the perfect hair with just a few combs. The actual reason why hot airbrushes are becoming trendy is that not only it can be used for complete hairstyling but it also gives your hair the perfect bounce and volume. So, let us tell you how can you select the best hot airbrush available today.How to choose the best hot airbrush?Choosing the right styling tool for your hair is a big task and can be risky too. Make sure you take into consideration the below important factors before making the final move of purchasing a hot airbrush:-- Go for the brush which has soft bristles so that there is minimal hair fall- Opt for the one which is easy to understand and use- Make sure the handle of the brush is comfortable to hold and the dryer is lightweightNow it is time to check out our pick for the best Hair Dryer of 2020 Carrera 535 Professional Hot Air Brush Styler for Women | Hot Hair Straightener, Curler for Volume with Styling Nozzles (Grey)This best hot air brush styler by Carrera is perfect for professional home styling as it comes with plenty of power, ionization, ceramic-coated round brush attachments, and a choice of heat and speed settings. This hairbrush comes with 4 attachments:-Round brush attachment ø 22 mm for consistent curls and volume right from the hairline. Retractable bristles for safe styling – perfect for beginners.Round brush attachment ø 50 mm for structured volume even in long hair, plus generous high-volume waves.Round brush attachment ø 38 mm for long-lasting XXL volume with mid-length hair, and consistent medium-size curls.Styling nozzle to remove excess moisture before you style or to dry your hair completely since you have 1200 watts of power.Checkout all the specs of this hot airbrush by Carrera right here:Carrera 535 hot airbrush comes with 1,200 W power, airflow infused with argan oil & keratin for perfectly shiny hair, ceramic coated styling brush ensures even heat distribution and prevents heat spots on hair, cool shot fixates that give more hold, permanently ionized by ionic generator, 3 heat / 2-speed settings, ergonomic grip for easy handling, cool-touch tip: heat-insulated brush heads for safe, more precise styling, easy change of attachments just by pushing a button, swivel joint power cord for greater freedom of movement, hanging loop & storage pouch.Carrera hair styling and grooming products have always focused on quality and this hot air brush is no exception. When it comes to performance, every detail counts. This hairbrush is suitable for all hair types. The advanced hot airbrush comes with 3 heat settings and 2 speeds, even uncooperative hair is happy to be tamed. Furthermore, this brush comes with “Cool Shot” which adds the finishing touches to a hot airbrush. The Cool Shot button fixates styled strands quickly and effectively. It also adds a steady supply of argan oil and keratin to the airstream – for smoother hair and a silky sheen, together with the ions.So now it is time to be your own stylish and opt for the best hairbrush to make every look count.

