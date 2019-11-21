MevoFit and Mandira Bedi Collaborate To Help You Get Fit, With Right Knowledge, Fitness Gadgets and Actions

MevoFit and Mandira Bedi Collaborate To Help You Get Fit! MevoFit and Mandira Bedi Collaborate To Help You Get Fit! MevoFit and Mandira Bedi Collaborate To Help You Get Fit!

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mandira Bedi today announced that she is working on a Project with MevoFit , aimed at creating a new wave of hope, motivation and enthusiasm to let anyone at speed with health and fitness.In the new era of fitness, people are not only focused on developing personal regimes, but also looking at the potential of technology to help get encouraging results within the virtue of disposable time.The latest advancements and innovations in Health Technology at MevoFit's range of fitness enhancing devices can cut the ice in an ongoing manner that can be adopted by anyone at any level - from a rookie who's just getting started in his daily schedules, to a pro who has crossed many a mile stones.MevoFit along with Mandira Bedi will help in spreading awareness and calling onto existing and potential fitness enthusiasts, that would further regulate their fitness regimes better."Mandira is an actor, celebrity, cricket commentator and a very active and fit person, keeping up with her busy schedules, and a hyper active mom, who can play many different roles with the absolute energy levels she holds, its amazing" said Ms. Khyati Mahajan, Founder & CEO, MevoFit shared, “Our association with Mandira Bedi is exciting and promising to encourage and instill the effort to catapult everyone into fitness".At MevoFit, we are focused on making fitness more accessible, and through our joint efforts with Mandira, we would further build potential to support more people in achieving their fitness goals. With continuous, 24x7 health tracking capabilities in our wearables, and expert guidance and monitoring in the MevoFit's all round Fitness App, this association will help hundreds of thousands of people looking up to getting a better self of themselves.Speaking on the collaboration Ms. Mandira Bedi said, “I am super excited about this new tie-up and love the product range of MevoFit. The advanced features and user-friendly interface of their wearables, one can easily follow a fitness regime and keep track of their health. Staying fit has always been my mantra, and I'd love people to follow it endlessly.As a message to the audience, she said "For me, its all about Sports, Health and Fitness - From the Studio, Outdoor Locations, Cricket Grounds, the Gym, at Home, or on Travel! I keep Fit with MevoFit - The Absolute Fitness, that offers superior fitness products from smart fitness watches, wireless audio for workouts, gym gear and bags, yoga mats to organic teas."An all-in-one fitness and lifestyle brand, MevoFit's premium range is simple, smart and superior, backed by innovation and technology.The Smart Products are powered by the MevoFit App platform that goes deep into Health and Fitness guidance, and you can find experts help too from Dieticians, Coaches, Doctors and others.From the US to Europe and Asia, MevoFit is building a Storm everywhere to turn people Fit - for a Healthy Planet!MevoFit's range of exciting Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers, Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, Gym Bags, Gym Gear, Yoga and Exercise Mats, have particularly done exceedingly well amongst its customers. The Brand has also received a very strong upcoming demand for its upcoming range of Healthy Food and Cosmetics, as well as the Professional Services Platform, further providing oozing options for its users to get fit, fast and in style!Get your gear today from MevoFit and download the 'MEVOFIT' app or visit MEVOFIT.COM for amazing deals and rewards to boost your fitness.



