Seven Valentine's Day Tips For Special Needs Parents

Author Deanna Picon Offers Seven Ways To Revitalize Relationships

These simple and easy to apply tips will help special needs parents revitalize their relationship and keep it strong and healthy. It's important for couples to take time for themselves” — Deanna Picon

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maintaining a healthy and fulfilling marriage or relationship while raising a child with special needs is no easy task. Working and managing all aspects of a child’s daily living – including school activities, personal needs, therapy and medical appointments – can leave little time for oneself, much less a partner.

All relationships need to be nurtured and cared for, but with the all-encompassing challenge of having a child with a disability, it often seems unachievable, said Deanna Picon, founder of Your Autism Coach, LLC and author of The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life. With all the pressures and responsibilities, relationships are often put on the back burner, so it’s important for couples to take care of each other.

Parents can apply these simple tips to have a wonderful Valentine’s Day and throughout the year.

1. Give yourself permission to enjoy life again. Always remember that it’s perfectly okay for you and your spouse to make time for each other. Special needs parents often feel guilty for a having a good time, even if it’s only for a few hours. There’s no reason to feel bad for wanting some time with your spouse to resume the activities, events and hobbies you used to do before having kids. In fact, it’s probably the best thing you can do for your family. Every couple needs and deserves some time together to re-connect and keep the emotional and communication bonds strong.

2. Plan some couple time. It can be as easy as scheduling “date nights” for yourselves on a weekly or monthly basis. Go bowling or to a movie. Eat out. It doesn’t have to be a 3-course meal at a 5-star restaurant. A quick bite at a local diner is fine. The important thing is that you’re spending quality time together without trying to cook dinner, tend to your child’s needs, and clean the house at the same time. Above all, when you’re out together, do not discuss your child, household bills or job pressures. Have a conversation about the two of you. It’ll probably be the first time in years you’ve done that.

3. Ask for help when you need it. There’s no shame in asking a family member or close friend to stay with your child for a few hours so you and your partner can have some quality time and a much-deserved break. You’ll be pleasantly surprised how much people want to help and support you. Let them come over to take care of your child in your home. You’ll know your child is safe and well-cared for, and there’s no child care costs.

4. Appreciate each other. Show appreciation for all the wonderful or demanding things you are doing as partners and parents. Tell each other, “You’re doing a great job” every once in a while. It’s always nice to hear compliments, especially from your partner. Thank each other for acts of kindness, such as letting you sleep late some mornings.

5. Remember you’re both human. Nobody’s perfect. Give each other permission to vent and “blow off steam” every once in a while. Don’t judge each other and take anything personally in the heat of the moment.

6. Express Your Love. Attention and affection for each other doesn’t have to be reserved for just date nights and special occasions like Valentine’s Day. A little extra effort on both sides can generate ongoing intimacy. A kiss goodnight, a gentle touch as you pass in the hall, a love message by e-mail or text. These little gestures can mean so much and help strengthen your bond.

7. Surprise each other. You don’t have to wait for anniversaries, birthdays, Mother’s or Father’s Day to do something nice and special for your partner. Give him/her a balloon that says “I Love You” or “You’re Amazing”. Purchase a gift card so your spouse can buy something he/she wants.

Your Autism Coach, LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the concerns of special needs parents. Now on Twitter (@yourautismcoach), look for the latest parenting tips and advice from Deanna Picon. She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. Deanna is the recipient of the 2018 “Top Parental Advice Writer” and 2015 “Top Life Coach Writer” Awards from Autism Parenting Magazine.



