Autism Coach And Author Deanna Picon Releases E-book To Support Special Needs Parents During Holiday Season
This e-book offers successful holiday tips for special needs parents so they can enjoy the season with family and friends.
New E-book Offers Holiday Tips For Parents of Autistic And Special Needs Children
In an effort to support and provide guidance for these parents, autism coach, award-winning writer and author Deanna Picon has written a new e-book titled "Special Needs Holiday Magic: How To Enjoy A Great Holiday Season With Your Autistic Child".
"Special Needs Holiday Magic" provides realistic and effective strategies to help parents alleviate stress and create a more enjoyable holiday season for their families. It offers eleven strategies that cover a range of topics, including how to avoid isolation, finding time to relax and asking for help when needed. It is now available for purchase at www.amazon.com.
Picon offers tips for self-care and stress management, recognizing that parents often neglect their own well-being while taking care of their children. The e-book also includes motivational quotes to inspire and uplift parents during this busy and often stressful time of year.
Picon, who is also the founder of Your Autism Coach LLC, understands firsthand the unique struggles that special needs parents face during the holidays. "As a mother of a young man with autism, I've experienced the overwhelming demands, emotions and responsibilities that come with caring for a special needs child. My goal is to help parents navigate the holiday season with confidence and ease," says Picon.
In a time where the holiday season can be challenging and stressful for many families, "Special Needs Holiday Magic" offers a much-needed resource for parents of autistic and special needs children. Picon's tips and insights provide a sense of understanding and support, making this e-book an important addition to any family's holiday preparations.
Your Autism Coach LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of special needs parents. Deanna Picon is the author of "The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life, "Surviving The Thunderbolt: How To Cope When Your Child Is Diagnosed With Autism," and "Special Needs Student Success: How To Have A Great School Year With Your Autistic Child." She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. For more information, visit www.yourautismcoach.com.
Picon is the recipient of the 2023 "Top Family Guidance Writer" award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine. She has received the 2020 and 2018 "Top Parental Advice Writer" and 2015 "Top Life Coach Writer" awards from Autism Parenting Magazine. Her articles have also appeared in Exceptional Parent Magazine and Parenting Special Needs Magazine.
