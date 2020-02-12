Koi Computers Announces HPC Clusters and Workstations with AMD EPYC Rome

Koi Computers, an AMD Elite Partner, is integrating AMD’s EPYC Rome processors into high performance clusters and workstations.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, an AMD Elite Partner, is integrating AMD’s EPYC Rome processors into high performance clusters and workstations. The new Rome processor family (2nd generation EPYC/7002 series) features outstanding architecture, performance, and security; turbocharging application performance, transforming data center operations, and securing critical data. The processor features:

• Leadership Architecture: Based on AMD Infinity Architecture, new 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors are the first x86 server processors featuring 7nm hybrid-multi-die design and PCIe Gen4. The AMD EPYC Family continues to offer the most memory bandwidth in its class.

• Leadership Performance: With up to 64 high performance cores per SOC, 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processors deliver world record performance on industry benchmarks with a significant generational performance increase.

• Leadership Security: Featuring advanced security features and a silicon embedded security subsystem, the AMD EPYC family of processors is hardened at the core helping customers guard their most important assets: their data. New 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors can now cryptographically isolate up to 509 virtual machines per server using AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization with no software application changes required.

Koi Computers’ Federal Business Development Manager Ms. Catherine Ho said, “We have been working closely with AMD for decades because we trust the quality and performance of their products. AMD, in turn, trusts us to bring value to everything they introduce. The ultimate beneficiaries of this partnership are our clients; they have the assurance that the technology we build will deliver what they require and more.”

To learn more visit: https://koicomputers.com/amd-epyc/

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.