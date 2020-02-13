DoubleRadius and Minim Bring Whole Home Managed WiFi and IoT Security to NTCA Community

Global value-added distributor of wireless networking solutions will demonstrate Minim at The Rural Broadband Association’s RTIME Conference February 16-19th

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoubleRadius , a global value-added distributor of wireless networking solutions and NTCA member, today announces that it will introduce Minim managed WiFi and IoT security to the NTCA— Rural Broadband Association community of over 850 broadband providers at the RTIME Conference on February 16-19th in Phoenix, AZ. The company will demonstrate how broadband providers can leverage Minim to increase customer satisfaction and their bottom line.“We have seen great success of the Minim platform among ISPs and believe many more rural broadband providers will benefit from this solution,” said Gerry Ford, President of DoubleRadius. “With increased home and office WiFi utilization, our clients are facing rising support burdens and frustrated subscribers. Minim helps with intuitive applications for both the service provider and the subscriber for a superior WiFi experience.”The Minim solution includes a Care Portal for the service provider to view connected devices, diagnose network issues, and make remote CPE changes for fast care resolutions. For the subscriber, Minim offers a mobile app with easy-to-use features, including: guided WiFi system setup, self care, parental controls, ad block, privacy settings, security checks, and network improvement recommendations.“We are proud to launch our services within the NTCA community in collaboration with DoubleRadius, a seasoned and trusted vendor in the industry,” said Tyler Craig, VP Channel Sales at Minim. “Customers will benefit from the personal touch that DoubleRadius is known for, combined with Minim— the turn-key solution for broadband providers of all sizes to take their WiFi services to the next level. It’s a win-win, and I look forward to meeting NTCA members in the DoubleRadius booth at RTIME. ”Minim is the only AI-driven Wi-Fi management and IoT security platform that scales with its customers and delivers freedom-of-choice on Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), making it very easy for rural broadband providers to trial the platform. In addition to being a certified reseller of Minim, DoubleRadius is an authorized distributor of Ubiquiti Networks, Cambium Networks, and MikroTik, among other wireless equipment manufacturers. To learn more, visit DoubleRadius at RTIME booth #21 or visit www.doubleradius.com About DoubleRadiusEstablished 2001, DoubleRadius helps ILECS, CLECs, and other broadband internet providers effectively design, improve, and expand their fixed wireless networks. Beyond supplying cutting edge networking equipment and software solutions, we also offer consultation, integration, support, and financing. Our experienced team is determined to support your needs, and our strong partnerships with leading vendors give us the resources needed to get the job done right. In addition, we host on-campus training certifications, webinars, and special events, and provide helpful online resources and materials.Learn more at http://www.DoubleRadius.com About MinimMinim is a cloud WiFi management platform that enables and secures a better connected home. Minim's Software as a Service (SaaS) helps operators increase revenue and reduce support costs by offering a premium managed WiFi service to their subscribers via customer premise equipment of their choosing. Subscribers benefit from best-in-class customer support, an easy-to-use mobile app, parental controls, AI-powered network recommendations, and more. The company is now partnering with service providers and consumer device manufacturers who want to help make home connectivity as safe and reliable as drinking water. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.co ContactsGerry FordDoubleRadius, Inc.704-927-6087gerryf@doubleradius.com



