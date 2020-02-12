Sina Matin, MD of FortisBMI & Surgical Group of North Texas Elected President of Texas Association for Bariatric Surgery

Sina Matin, MD

Dr. Matin to focus on improving access to high quality surgical care for patients struggling with their weight.

TABS exists to not only provide treatment, but to also ensure access to treatment of obesity and specifically diabetes to all Texans.” — Sina Matin, MD

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical Group of North Texas and FortisBMI are excited to announce that Dr. Sina Matin will serve as President of the Texas Association for Bariatric Surgery (TABS). His two-year term began at the organization’s Annual Meeting in Grapevine, Texas on February 7-8, 2020. Previously, Dr. Matin served as Treasurer and Vice President on the TABS Board of Directors.

Established in 2005, the Texas Association for Bariatric Surgery “exists to reduce the incidence and consequence of obesity in Texas through advocacy, education and prevention; to promote access to appropriate obesity treatments; to end obesity discrimination and bias; and to advance clinical excellence in the treatment of the patient with obesity,” as stated on their website. TABS is a resource for physicians, bariatric surgeons and weight loss surgery patients in Texas and is the first state-wide chapter of the Association of Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery. Membership consists of 175 medical professionals from across the state and is governed by a volunteer board of directors, led by Dr. Matin.

Dr. Matin is honored to be at the helm of this active and prestigious association of physicians and surgeons dedicated to the care of patients struggling with obesity. He shared, “TABS exists to not only provide treatment, but to also ensure access to treatment of obesity and specifically diabetes to all Texans. My goals for the next two years are to improve access to care and prevention and remove obstacles, create a state-wide support system, and educate providers and patients in surgical treatment of diabetes in line with the American Diabetes Association recommendations.”

During his term Dr. Matin will continue to see patients at Surgical Group of North Texas and FortisBMI. He is looking forward to serving as President of the Texas Association of Bariatric Surgery and bring state of the art care to his patients. For more information about Dr. Matin or to schedule an appointment with him, visit surgicalgroupnt.com or fortisbmi.com.

About Surgical Group of North Texas and FortisBMI

The Surgical Group of North Texas offers weight loss procedures, advanced hernia repair, breast cancer care, incisionless reflux surgery, oncologic surgery, and minimally invasive advanced laparoscopic, and robotic surgery. FortisBMI adds non-surgical weight loss treatment, including FDA-approved anti-obesity medications, customized meal plans, meal replacements, nutrition supplements, and an exercise program, all supervised by a physician.

