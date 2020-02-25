LEFF Construction Design Build Named NARI Regional CotY™ Winner

Contractor of the Year (CotY) Award-Winning Whole Home Remodel at Lake Sonoma, CA by the talented design and production team at LEFF Construction Design Build, Sebastopol, CA The LEFF logo

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) names Regional CotY™ (Contractor of the Year) Winners

SEBASTOPOL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) named LEFF Construction Design Build in Sebastopol, CA a 2020 Region 7 Southwest Regional CotY Winner in the “Entire House Over $1,000,000” category in its’ annual awards competition.

NARI received nearly 500 entries from across the United States representing over $138 million in remodeling projects.

Dave Leff, CEO/President of LEFF, said: “I’m am really proud of the very talented and hard-working team that consistently designs and builds truly beautiful remodeling projects for our clients. They deserve all the credit for delivering another superb product and client experience."

The winning entry is 3470 sq.ft. family retreat overlooking Lake Sonoma in Geyserville, CA. The LEFF team designed and built the entire project while the owners of the home were still living on the East Coast; the majority of project communication and coordination took place remotely. The project features two complete guest suites with en-suite bathrooms, his and hers master bedrooms with a spa-style master bath, a wine cellar and a large rear deck. Natural stone and wood materials, high-end finishes, energy efficient heating and cooling, and a smart-phone enabled home theater audio system are just a few of the major upgrades to this showpiece home. See the project portfolio here: https://leffconstruction.com/projects/lake-sonoma-whole-home-remodel/

“This year’s submissions were outstanding, making the job of our esteemed judges very difficult,” said Tracy Wright, Senior Director of Membership and Chapter Services at NARI. The judging panel representing industry experts, selected winners based on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, and degree of difficulty. ###

About LEFF Construction Design Build

Founded in 1978 in Sebastopol, California, LEFF designs and builds residential remodeling and new home construction projects in Sonoma County. The LEFF Design Build process helps define their core mission: to make every project a superior client experience. LEFF’s approach makes their entire team of architects, designers, estimators, project managers and field crew accountable from beginning to end of the project. Communication and accountability between all parties is transparent and consistent. The result: a custom project delivered on time and on budget, and very happy clients. See our website here: https://LeffConstruction.com

LEFF Construction Design Build: 40 Years of Design and Build Excellence/ see a fire rebuild in progress and a Universal Design remodel



