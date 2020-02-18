Lehigh Valley Orthodontist Straightening Smiles with High-Quality, Low-Cost Braces

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces in Easton

Affordable braces in Easton are available from Exeter Orthodontics for only $3,995.

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics is offering the Lehigh Valley braces in Easton. Thousands of teens and adults are smiling brighter because of the orthodontist’s high-quality, low-priced orthodontic care.

Braces in Easton cost only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, adjustments, retainers, repairs, and even emergency visits. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are available.

Invisalign in Easton also costs only $3,995. Invisalign uses transparent aligners to gradually move teeth into place over time. The aligners can be removed as needed.

“Invisalign is especially popular among adult patients because of its convenience,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Easton. “Invisalign has to be worn for 22 hours a day, so it also requires great responsibility.”

The Lehigh Valley orthodontist is offering free consultations. To learn more, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are currently being accepted.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

