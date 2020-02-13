Dennis Quaid & The Sharks perform at Cinemoi’s 21st Annual Oscars Celebration, Viewing Dinner and After-Party on Sunday, February 9th in Beverly Hills. Credit: Jen Lowery Photo Metta World Peace & Maya Ford attend Cinemoi’s 21st Annual Oscars Celebration, Viewing Dinner and After-Party on Sunday, February 9th in Beverly Hills. Credit: Jen Lowery Photo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinemoi ’s 21st Annual Oscars Celebration, Viewing Dinner and After-Party benefitting Children Uniting Nations, brought out notable celebs including Dennis Quaid, Metta World Peace, Scheana Shay, Chris Soules, Corey Brooks, Kurupt, Ray Lewis, Maria Conchita Alonzo, Radha Mitchell, Beverly Todd, Macy Gray, and more. Cinemoi President, Daphna Edwards Ziman, hosted the event in Beverly Hills on February 9th.The celebration featured live performances by Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, world-renowned DJ Paul Oakenfold, Grammy award winning artist Paulina Aguirre and two special Haute Couture fashion shows.Cinemoi Television Network is fast-becoming a leader in the film, fashion, and luxury lifestyle industry, delivering exquisite innovative television network content dedicated to curated programming. Including both modern and classic films, fashion films, fashion weeks around the globe, popular talk shows, film festivals, and international lifestyles.Children Uniting Nations is dedicated to reshaping the lives of at-risk and foster youth through positive mentoring and academic advocacy. Pioneered in Los Angeles in 1999 by founder and chair, Daphna Ziman, their mission is to create loving, tolerant, and capable world citizens. CUN’s largest event, Day of the Child, provides warm clothing, school supplies, computers, housing, therapy, and mentoring with caring individuals paid for by the annual Oscars Party.2020 Sponsors include: Chateau de Berne, Weed Cellars, Lamborghini Champagne, Hula Girl, Social Sparkling Wine, NutriVsta Coconut Water, Holland Valley Coffee, LA Water Vodka, RYU, Blo Blow Dry Bar, Mac Africa Productions, Bentop Events, French Riviera Film Festival, Ivan Bitton Style House, Valentina Rusu, bahamaSpa™, Davines, Shhh!...it's a Secret, Studio Ahn, Leyende Organic Tequila, Gredela Sports, Matija Vuica, Republica del Cacao.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.