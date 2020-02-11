HHS Assistant Secretary for Administration Scott W. Rowell Statement on the launch of Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions Program Management Office at HHS

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the standup of the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) Program Management Office (PMO) to support the budget, finance, contracting, technical services, and governance activities for the department’s EIS contract.

HHS Assistant Secretary for Administration Scott W. Rowell issued the following statement:

“Today’s event represents months of hard work by staff to deliver on the President’s Management Agenda and enhance operational excellence at HHS. The Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) is the largest and most complex implementation that HHS has ever undertaken. It will enable us to leverage bulk buying opportunities and eliminate redundancies and duplicate costs that will assist our operating and staff divisions to promote greater collaboration and unified communications. I am thankful to Jose Arrieta, HHS Chief Information Officer and James Simpson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Acquisitions for their leadership on this important issue and look forward to seeing the EIS implementation in the months to come.”