CBD Oil for Veterans by Veterans Announces THC Free Product Line, Website

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Supreme, the company behind CBD oil for veterans , is pleased to announce the official launch of its website and online store. The company boasts several CannaSafe CBD oil products specifically made for veterans struggling with both mental and physical disabilities.For more information about Patriot Supreme’s line of products, visit https://patriotsupreme.com/cert/ Justin Elenburg, founder of the rapidly growing company and an Air Force veteran himself, says that Patriot Supreme’s core mission of providing premium, American-grown and 100% natural CBD products to veterans is more important now than ever in a sea of CBD products available on the market today.“As a veteran struggling with chronic anxiety, it was difficult to find anything that helped take away the suffering,” Elenburg states. “I realized my own mother and co-workers were using CBD for a range of health issues, including anxiety. It improved my quality of life, but there were still so many questions as to the quality of all the CBD products available out there. The purpose of Patriot Supreme is to provide fellow veterans with a THC free cbd oil that is clean, trustworthy, effective and safe so that they, too, can suffer less.”Patriot Supreme’s best-selling broad-spectrum CBD oil has garnered hundreds of positive reviews from military and non-military members to date. All of the company’s CBD products are backed by CannaSafe certification, triple-certified to ensure full customer safety. The company stresses that its products are lab-tested for CBD and THC content, as well as unwanted substances such as pesticides.“Veterans want a CBD product that contains no hallucinating effects, caused by the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. They can rest assured that Patriot Supreme’s CBD for veterans contains no detectable THC whatsoever,” Elenburg continues.In addition to its CBD oil, the company also offers CBD gummies, capsules, and balm for an all-inclusive take on the product.For more information about Patriot Supreme and its program for veterans, visit its official website.###



