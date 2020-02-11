U.S. & WORLDWIDE BANKNOTES, COINS, SCRIPOPHILY AND LIBERTY LOAN BONDS OFFERED AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON FEBRUARY 13, 2020

United States of America $500.00, First Liberty Loan Converted 4 1/4% Gold Coupon Bond of 1932-1947 United Arab Emirates Currency Board, 1982-1989 Issues, High Grade Specimen Set of 6 Notes NV. First National Bank in Reno, $10 Uncut Sheet of 6 Notes, 1929 T2, Fr.# 1801-2, CH# 7038

The auction will consist of over 1000 lots of desirable banknotes, coins and numismatic material including U.S.National Banknotes and rare historic ephemera

Our current 57th auction will offer an amazing collection of extremely rare U.S. Liberty Loan Bonds, World Banknotes, Scripophily and hundreds of desirable numismatic items rarely seen at auction” — Dr. Robert Schwartz, President of Archives International Auctions LLC.

RIVER EDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The February 13th, 2020 auction by Archives International Auctions will consist of 1003 different lots offered in three sessions beginning with 470 lots of Chinese and Worldwide Banknotes, Chinese Scripophily, and Coins. The second session features U.S. & World Scripophily with over 360 lots of railroads, mining, foreign and additional topics. The third session features over 160 lots of Security Printing Ephemera, U.S. Obsolete & Confederate Banknotes, National Banknotes, U.S. Liberty Loan Bonds and U.S. Savings Bonds.“We are very excited to offer an amazing collection of extremely rare if not unique U.S. Liberty Loan Bonds in our upcoming auction”, stated Dr. Robert Schwartz, President of Archives International Auctions. “Our current 57th auction will offer 1003 lots of rare and desirable U.S. & Worldwide Banknotes, Coins, Scripophily, Security Printing Ephemera and Liberty Loan Bonds with many rare and desirable items seldom offered at auction including items for the beginner to the advanced collector”.Included in the sale are consignments from numerous estates and longtime collections with many items having never been offered previously at auction. China features over 50 lots with a number of highlights including a Ming Dynasty Circulating Note, ca.1368-99, the earliest paper money available to collectors; an assortment from a new find of Japanese WW II occupation of China specimens; an outstanding high grade International Banking Corporation, $5, Peking Specimen; and an assortment of desirable Chinese banknotes and private scrip notes; Additionally, there are 28 lots of desirable Chinese Bonds & Shares highlighted by a 1919, £1000 Pound Sterling, Vickers Loan. Other exceptional foreign banknote highlights include a Bahamas Government, 1939 10/- King George V note; a Copenhagen Exchange and Mortgage Bank Note dated 1790 for 5 Rigsdaler Courant; a very rare and desirable Dominican Republic, Monte Cristy, Specimen scrip note with a Saint Bernard on the face ca.1888 and Pick Unlisted; an extremely rare 1938, Japanese Occupation of French Indo China 100 Yen Specimen note from a new find; and a large selection of German Prisoner of War Notgeld issues ca.1916-18; a desirable India, Princely States, Hyderabad, 1945-46, 100 Rupees note; an attractive set of Kuwait, Currency Board, 1960-61 First Issue set of 5 notes; a Government of Jamaica, 1960, 5 Pound Queen Elizabeth Issue in high grade; an 1879, (1960-70’s Proprietary Proof Reprint) Kingdom of Hawaii $10, Uncut Sheet of 4 notes, possibly unique in this format; an outstanding Bank of Korea, 4286 (1953) dated 100 Hwan rarity in AU condition; 20 lots of Mexico issued, proof and specimen notes; and 28 lots of Russia bank and scrip notes with many desirable issues. Another major highlight of the foreign section is a high-grade specimen set from the U.A.E. Currency Board, 1982-89 issues. The foreign banknote section is followed by 25 lots of world coins including coins from Germany, Danish west Indies and other countries, and 5 U.S. Gold lots.Session 2 features 360 lots of U.S. & World Scripophily. Some of the many highlights include a Specimen PIXAR stock certificate with a facsimile signature of Steve Jobs; foreign scripophily featuring bonds and shares from Chile, France, Mexico, Panama and other countries. Additional highlights include an exceptional offering of U.S. railroad scripophily, both issued and specimens including a NYC., West Side elevated (Patented) Railway Co., 1869 stock certificate signed by C.T. Harvey, the “Father of Elevated Railroads”; over 30 Ohio railroad rarities as well as hundreds of exceptional stocks and bonds from railroads, automobiles and technology to Government, Foreign, mining and dozens of additional topics.Session 3 includes over 160 lots beginning with 40 lots of Security Printing Ephemera featuring Security Printer Ad notes, stock certificates, vignettes, vignette sheets and miscellaneous items including extremely rare American Bank Note Company and predecessor company trade cards, business cards and related advertising and promotional material as well as a selection of DuraNote and Security Printer ad notes. Autographs include 2 different letters from Thomas Watson, the founder of IBM; a Jay Gould signed Troy and Rutland Railroad bond; a Bernard Baruch letter and other autographs from notable people. There are 60 lots of Confederate and obsolete banknotes with many desirable examples including an extremely rare Richmond, Vermont 1885 U.S. Postal Note. National Banknotes are represented by 4 different uncut sheets including 3 different First National Bank of Reno, Nevada 1929 Type II sheets followed by a 1902 PB, Diamond National Bank of Pittsburgh, $5 uncut sheet of 4 notes. An exceptional collection of U.S. Liberty Loan Bonds each deserve to be a highlight on their own. Included are 2 different $500 Liberty Loan bonds, a First Converted Loan and a Fourth Liberty Loan; a 1919 Victory Loan $1000 Bond, possibly unique and the highlight of the collection is a Fourth Liberty Loan “Short” Gold Bond of 1933-1938, Serial #1. The auction ends with a comprehensive selection of modern U.S. savings bonds that includes literally every signature combination available.Previews will be held at Archives International Auctions offices beginning Monday, February 10th to Wednesday, February 12th between 10 AM and 5 PM and by appointment. For an appointment call 201-944-4806 or email info@archivesinternational.com.The online catalog for the February 13th sale is on Archives International Auctions’ website and can be viewed via the Archives International live bidding platform. It can also be viewed as a Virtual Catalog or downloadable Sale 57 .pdf on their website. To pre-register for live internet bidding, log on to the Archives International Auctions website, at www.ArchivesInternational.com Archives International is now working on their Winter and Spring 2020 auctions and are seeking quality consignments for future auctions or outright purchase including U.S. and worldwide banknotes, coins, stocks, bonds, stamps, postal history, historic ephemera, and autographs. To sell or consign one piece or an entire collection, please call AIA at (201) 944-4800; or e-mail them at info@archivesinternational.com .You may also write to Archives International Auctions, at 1060 Main Street, River Edge, NJ 07661, U.S.A. To learn more about Archives International Auctions and the auctions planned for October 10th, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com



