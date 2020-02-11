Ways to Improve the Air Quality in Your Home

These elements of your HVAC system are the source of your home's air quality.

Some advice on how improving your home's air quality starts with your heating, vents and air conditioning systems.

LEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you think of the air quality in your home?

Are you finding that you’re using air fresheners a lot? That even inside you can’t escape your allergies? That over the years your vents just aren't pumping air out like it used to? Does cleaning your home still never feel like its enough? These are some signs that maybe the air quality in your house isn’t as good as it could be. You want a clean and comfortable home, and you can have that. Here are three ways you can improve the air quality in your home without using any nasty chemicals.

The first way you can improve your home’s air quality is to get an air scrubber installed. The goal of the air scrubber is to clean the air pumped in your ductwork without the use of chemicals. It is great for removing allergens, pet dander, odors, and germs that can make you sick. There are many versions available to fit your needs. You can have one installed in your home by your trusted HVAC company. Do you live in a rental property and can’t have a permanent install? There are portable options available so you can also get the benefits of an air scrubber. If you are ozone sensitive then there are also non-ozone options available. If all of that isn’t cool enough, air scrubbers also utilize the same technology as the international space station!

The second way to improve the air quality is to get your ventilation system cleaned. If the vents haven't been cleaning in a while the airflow decreases which makes your heating and air conditioning less effective. Over time the vents get dirty which can lead to a condition called “sick building syndrome”. This is caused by allergens building up in the system and spreading through the home. This can lead to your family overall feeling unwell or even ill. So by keeping the vents clean, you can also improve the health of your family. By cleaning out your ventilation you’ll remove any lingering odors, allergens, and gunk which in turn improves your airflow.

The third way is to get regular maintenance on your heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Getting your air filter regularly replaced will be a great help in keeping the air quality up. Having a professional keep your system up to par will also help in preventing a big and expensive repair job in the future. Regular maintenance also can improve energy efficiency which means you can save money on your bills.

Now, you might be thinking that all of these ideas sound really expensive. The good news is that there are some financing options so that you can better afford the improvements to your HVAC system. The air scrubber, the vent cleaning, and the maintenance are all investments to a happy home. For the future health of your family and the betterment of your home, you should consider these ideas and see what is best for you.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.