ARTFUL ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE ONLINE TRAINING PROGRAM FOR THEATRE STUDENTS

New Program Provides Students Opportunity to Work with the Best of Broadway

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA, February 2020 — Artful, an online program for K-12 schools providing arts education resources, announces the launch of The Artful Academy, the premiere online training & mentorship program for serious theater students.The Artful Academy will give theatre students the opportunity to spend 12 months honing their craft through a series of on-demand courses from the top directors, acting coaches, and performers from Broadway to LA with credits from Hamilton, Mamma Mia!, The Lion King and more. Each month, students will complete a course that will culminate in online, personalized feedback from one of their industry mentors. Courses range from vocal technique to working with a scene partner. Students will also receive an entry ticket to a 2-day summer workshop held in New York City featuring many of the program’s mentors.“We have created a one-of-a-kind program that connects students around the world with industry leaders from Broadway and Hollywood from the comfort of their home. Students will have the opportunity to learn from the best, and then get personalized video feedback from their mentors” said Jon Arpino, CEO of Artful. “This new program combines cutting-edge e-learning with the very best in theatre and dance.”The program will include 12 months of exclusive courses with personalized feedback from industry mentors, a student advisor, and an entry ticket to a 2-day summer workshop held in New York City. The program will cost $100 per month. Future program expansion includes dance, music and fine arts.To learn more about The Artful Academy, please visit www.artfulstudents.com About ArtfulAt Artful, we believe in the transformative power of arts education. We are a passionate group of educators who know that young students with exposure to the arts become more inspired, creative global citizens. The creativity of the next generation will shape the future, and this creativity begins with arts education in K-12 schools. That's why Artful is committed to providing teachers and students around the world with access to on-demand classes and resources from hundreds of world-renowned instructors like tWitch from The Ellen Show, Tiler Peck from New York City Ballet, Broadway professionals like Warren Carlyle, and more!###



